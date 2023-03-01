The London and UK Elevate Conference amplifies the tools to level up
The Life Inspo Conference (elevateevents.io) brings together a number of high-calibre speakers and talent from the world of business
We exist in a land of competition. You can’t get comfortable, you can’t get lazy, you can’t sit back, you can’t relax, & the biggest enemy people don’t level up in business isn’t fear, it’s comfort.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Elevate Conference, Elevate - The Life Inspo Conference (elevateevents.io) brings together a number of high-calibre speakers and talent from the world of business, entrepreneurship, and finance.
Elevate is the life inspo conference created to provide actionable golden nuggets for people to learn from those who have come before them, speakers including, Steven Bartlett, Paul C Brunson, and Patricia Bright.
The key intention of Elevate Conference to be held on Saturday, 1st April 2023 from 10am at the Meridian Grand, London, N18 3AF is to galvanise dialogue and create actionable solutions between different parts of the business community, financial institutions, and organisation, to foster open and meaningful conversations in a new and powerful way.
This premier event is designed to Take Back Control and unleash the full potential of those who want to dominate life and thrive in life, providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to achieve greater success.
Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from the latest research, network with other professionals, and connect with successful entrepreneurs.
Founded by Tobi Arayomi, with over a decade’s experience as a businessman, teacher and fintechpreneur. His career and expertise are focused on being a servant-leader for Light London Church. He has a strong passion to raise leaders and equip them with tools for financial literacy and freedom.
Tobi Arayomi, says, "We exist in a land of competition. You can’t get comfortable, you can’t get lazy, you can’t sit back, you can’t relax, and the biggest enemy why people don’t level up in business isn’t fear, it’s comfort. You have to own it before it owns you. You have to have proof that the future belongs to you. Elevate on the 1st April, gives you the actionable insights and practical tools to take your future into your own hands and elevate."
The event will take place on Saturday, 1st April 2023 at Meridian Grand, London, N18 3AF, from 10am.
A revolutionary event dedicated to YOUR success and elevation.
We will be welcoming industry experts and disruptive entrepreneurs who will share exactly what it takes to succeed and offer actionable insight. This will not only change your perspective but inevitably your life. If they did it then so can you!
Discover your path to success whether it’s real estate or AI technologies, there are now multiple ways to achieve your dreams and aspirations.
Come and learn from those who have mastered these things as they share their principles and industry.
GUEST SPEAKERS
TOBI ARAYOMI
Tobi Arayomi is the founder of Planet Q and Co-Founder of Blind Angels. He is well-versed in the trading industry with over 10 years’ worth of industry knowledge. Through his knowledge and educational skills, he has taught thousands and has helped even more become financially independent and free. His driving motto is "WIN" and utilised his business Planet Q to help not only those in the UK, but also those in Africa, America and in Europe.
STEVEN BARTLETT
Steven Bartlett is an Entrepreneur, Speaker, Investor, Author and host of Europe’s no.1 podcast, ‘The Diary of a CEO.’ Steven’s primary focus is to inspire a generation of entrepreneurs and creators from a BAME background.
PAUL C. BRUNSON
Paul Carrick Brunson is a serial entrepreneur, television host, and columnist whose specialty lies in teaching others. An internationally recognised expert in interpersonal relationships, personal development, and entrepreneurship, he currently serves as a featured business columnist for USA Today, co-host of UK’s Celebs Go Dating television show and co-host of UK’s Married at First Sight.
PATRICIA BRIGHT
Patricia is a multi-award-winning digital content creator and entrepreneur. She’s globally recognised for the impact she’s made through her fashion & beauty YouTube channel ‘Patricia Bright’ and ‘The Break Platform’ where she teaches women personal development, business and personal finance skills.
• Dress Code: The best version of whom you want to be in 2023!
• This event will be held both in person and virtually
• Please note as a ticket holder you consent to filming and sound recording as members of the audience (both virtually or in-person). The images and likenesses will be used by Blind Angels LLC on websites, social media, print and digital promotional material. If you wish to not be captured by any form of recording, please contact us in advance of attendance to this event
Elevate Conference