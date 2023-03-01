Upgrid Labs Launches Scenario Manager for Google Sheets Add-on
New productivity tool for for businesses and individuals who rely on Google Sheets for their data analysis and decision-making process
Our users rely on Google Sheets for their data analysis needs. With Scenario Manager, users can save time and reduce errors by quickly comparing different scenarios and making data-driven decisions.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgrid Labs, a leading software development company, has launched a new add-on for Google Sheets called Scenario Manager.
Scenario Manager is a powerful tool that allows users to create and manage multiple scenarios within a single Google Sheet. With Scenario Manager, users can quickly and easily create different versions of their data, compare them side-by-side, and choose the best option for their needs. Such capabilities, that up until now were only available in MS Excel, are now available for the millions of users of Google Sheets.
"We're thrilled to launch Scenario Manager for Google Sheets," said Itay Maor, CEO of Upgrid Labs. "We know that our users rely on Google Sheets for their data analysis needs, and we wanted to create a tool that would make their lives easier. With Scenario Manager, users can save time and reduce errors by quickly comparing different scenarios and making data-driven decisions."
Scenario Manager is available now in the Google Workspace Marketplace. For more information, visit the Upgrid Labs website.
The Scenario Manager is an ideal tool for businesses and individuals who rely on Google Sheets for their data analysis and decision-making process. The add-on is designed to increase efficiency and reduce errors, making it an essential part of any data analyst's toolkit.
With Scenario Manager, users can create different scenarios and easily switch between them to compare results. This feature enables users to make informed decisions based on accurate data, which is essential in today's fast-paced business environment.
The add-on is easy to use and requires no prior technical knowledge. Users can quickly set up and start using Scenario Manager with just a few clicks. The tool is also customizable, allowing users to tailor it to their specific needs, making it an excellent fit for both small businesses and large enterprises.
Upgrid Labs is committed to providing its users with the best possible experience, and the Scenario Manager is a testament to this commitment. The company is continuously working on improving the add-on and adding new features to meet the changing needs of its users.
Some of the key features of Scenario Manager include:
- Create and manage multiple scenarios within a single sheet
- Quickly switch between scenarios to compare data
- Reduces errors and increases efficiency
- Easy to use and requires no prior technical knowledge
- Customizable to fit your specific needs
In conclusion, Upgrid Labs' Scenario Manager is a game-changer for anyone who relies on Google Sheets for data analysis. Its ability to create and manage multiple scenarios within a single sheet makes it an essential tool for businesses and individuals looking to make data-driven decisions. We highly recommend giving it a try and seeing how it can benefit your organization.
About Upgrid Labs:
Upgrid Labs is a software development company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company specializes in creating tools and add-ons for Google Workspace, with a focus on making data analysis and management easier for users.
Itay Maor
Upgrid Labs
hello@upgridlabs.com
Scenario Manager for Google Sheets