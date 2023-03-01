International Tequila Academy Celebrates Third Year in Tequila Education

Starting with five bottles of Tequila, founders have now reached more than 4,000 people in 44 countries and five continents

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Tequila Academy (ITA), which trains tequila sommeliers and educates consumers about the finer points of tequila, is celebrating its third successful year in business. The company is now planning further international expansion and curriculum growth as it enters its fourth year of operations.ITA was founded by Adam and Andrea Fodor, who relocated from Hungary to Mexico seven years ago to leave their old lives as accountants and start a new one that is a lot more fulfilling and, nonetheless, a lot more fun: to start a business in tequila education. When they came to Playa Del Carmen (PDC), just like any other tourists, they wanted to learn about one of Mexico’s most precious treasures – tequila. Ironically the best source of information at the time was their Cuban host giving them a few tips. They saw an opportunity, so they set up their first tequila tastings by buying five bottles, securing an amazing rooftop bar venue and slowly but surely the first guests started to show up.Adam became the sommelier, doing several tequila and spirits-related courses, as well as visiting distilleries and making friends with the tequileros producing some of the best tequilas in the world, while, behind the scenes Andi was focusing more on the media, content and design side, making sure everything looked nice and neat and that the business had the proper social media presence. Their business venture became a success – in the seven years of operation, the Tequila Academy hosted over 700 events to more than 3,300 people.In 2020 March, however, COVID hit the world and uncertainty about the continuity of the business was a huge question. No tourists, no revenue. Instead of giving up, the couple decided to move forward. If people can’t come to the Riviera Maya, Mexico to learn about tequila, let the tequila education come to where they live.And so, from the Mexican Caribbean, PDC-based Tequila Academy, the International Tequila Academy was born. Created to cater for a global audience, the ITA offers courses online in English. Traditionally, in order to learn about tequila, one would have had to come to Mexico and speak Spanish. With the help of ITA, anyone can learn about their favorite spirit from the coziness of their home and in English.The ITA is celebrating its three years of being in business in 2023, with a student and alumni base of over 700 students from more than 20 countries all around the world. The first seven sommeliers of the program have just graduated and ITA is planning to add further online courses and start offering offline (onsite) staff training to industry professionals held by trained ITA sommeliers to become the industry leader in tequila education. They have a team of professionals with over 100 years of experience combined in tequila education, hospitality, distillation and bartending with representatives in Mexico, the United States, Japan, India, Singapore and South Africa.Adam and Andrea remain in charge of the company, being the founders and presidents of ITA. They are based in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Adam has 18 years of experience being an educator, Andi has 10 years of experience in content creation and media.Sofia Partida joined them as the Vice President of the U.S. market to gain new markets for the courses, as well as co-create a new course with them about aromas. Sofia has over 20 years of experience in the industry with her brand Partida that she has recently sold to Bols.Akiyoshi Maeta is the Vice President of the Japan operations. Akiyoshi is arguably one of the biggest tequila influencers in Japan and runs the special education event called “Tequila Dojo” in Tokyo. He has 5 years of experience doing tequila tasting events hosting the broadest selection of special tequilas to try in Japan (over 300 different tequilas) – most of which are imported individually.Sergio Cruz is the Lead Education Partner for the upcoming course about distillation. Sergio is one of the most accomplished tequila distillers with 18 years of experience in the industry working with dozens of tequila brands and several distilleries – most notably with the Vivanco family producing the famous tequila Viva Mexico.Brian Werner is their Education Partner for the Southeast Asian markets, primarily Singapore. Brian has over 35 years of experience operating clubs, hotels, resorts and restaurants and waterfront developments around the world, including Asia, the U.S., Mexico and Central America. He is the key importer of several tequila brands in the Southeast Asia region and helps distribute ITA courses to provide much needed tequila education within the region.Kunal Kaul is the Education Partner for the Indian market. Kunal has 17 years of experience teaching wines and spirits, having trained over 2,000 students in the topics he teaches. Although India presently is not a big tequila consumer market, it is growing with huge potential considering their population of over 1.4 billion people and Indian spirits professionals having a real thirst for spirits knowledge.Keegan Eric Smith is the most recent Education Partner for the South Africa market. Keegan has over 21 years of experience in bartending. He has won three national bartending flair titles and is a huge fan of tequila. He is a well-respected trainer and consultant having trained over 1,000 bartenders in over 500 bars and restaurants in South Africa.For more information, visit https://internationaltequilaacademy.com ###