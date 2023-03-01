Mitch Gould of NPI: Amazon Puts Pressure on Retailers by Expanding Same-Day Delivery Service
Amazon said same-day delivery helped increase consumer demand during the fourth quarter of 2022. Amazon is giving customers what they want.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon keeps putting pressure on retailers by announcing it would expand its same-day delivery service.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Amazon keeps pushing the needle,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “In a society that wants instant gratification, Amazon plans to increase its same-day delivery service.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is prioritizing its one-day, ultra-fast delivery operation.
“Amazon said same-day delivery helped increase consumer demand during the fourth quarter of 2022,” Gould said. “Amazon is giving customers what they want.”
Gould knows full well how Amazon leads the retail industry.
In the mid-2000s, Gould learned that Amazon was creating its health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories.
“Amazon was moving beyond books and electronics,” he said. “I had contacts in the health, wellness, and sports nutrition category. I reached out to them, and we placed countless high-quality products on Amazon’s virtual shelves.
“Joe Mies, the founder of Muscle Foods USA and now national accounts manager at NPI, worked with me to use his company’s distribution network to add major brands to Amazon’s new category,” Gould said. “The health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories now probably generate millions in sales annually.”
Gould follows Amazon news because the online giant’s innovations are often followed by other retailers.
“NPI needs to understand the retail landscape to help our domestic and international health, wellness, and sports nutrition clients increase sales or launch products in the U.S.” he added. “Same-day service puts pressure on product manufacturers to keep up with inventory.”
To help NPI’s clients break into the U.S. market, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system, which is a one-stop, turnkey approach to increase sales or launch products.
“I streamlined the entire operation,” he added. “NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform emphasizes speed to market and affordability.”
Gould brought all the professional services needed for a proper product launch under NPI control.
“We provide sales, marketing campaigns, FDA regulatory guidance, and operational expertise,” he said. “We control every stage of the process, which enables us to keep costs down and quickly place products with retailers.”
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
