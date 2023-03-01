Argosy Welcomes New Team Members Joe Baumann, Global CFO and Li Xiao, Argosy Shanghai (ASAM) General Manager
Joe Baumann joins Argosy as its new Global CFO and Li Xiao joins Argosy (Shanghai) Aerospace Material Ltd., as its new General Manager.
Joe Baumann joins Argosy as its new Global CFO and Li Xiao joins Argosy (Shanghai) Aerospace Material Ltd., as its new General Manager. Joe comes to Argosy with extensive CFO and COO experience, a successful track record with various companies and industries, and strong international experience. Li Xiao increases and expands Argosy's capacity to provide focal and local leadership for Argosy's China-based businesses.
— Ryan Flugel
Paul Marks, Argosy’s CEO, stated, “Joe brings both the skill sets and the leadership attributes of exceptional management, both dynamic and collaborative; entrepreneurial focus, and complete integrity combined with his knowledge and experience in M&A, risk management, strategy and operations which will be critical as Argosy implements its growth strategy. LI comes to Argosy with extensive general management leadership experience, including General Manager positions at an International Investment and Consulting Firm, A US Electric Motor Company (part of a PE portfolio company), a US Building Materials Company, a US Chemical Company, and a US Thermal Management Imaging Company and will provide in-country management and leadership to ensure the success of our ambitious plans.”
Ryan Flugel, Argosy’s President, stated, “We’re confident both Joe and Li will make immediate contributions to our global organization and continue to build upon the strong foundation already in place. As we continue the aggressive expansion of our footprint and product portfolio, we need adept operators in these key positions to drive success.”
About Argosy:
Argosy founded in 1988. Argosy is now a leading supplier of advanced composite materials and related supplies to the aerospace and composites industries globally. The company, with headquarters in New York and facilities located throughout the US, Asia and Europe, manufactures aluminum honeycomb products in a joint venture with Xian Aircraft Company. Argosy has a partnership with ACC to manufacture aramid honeycomb core in China. Argosy distributes both aluminum and aramid honeycomb products to the global marketplace. Argosy provides honeycomb kits from its Huntsville, Alabama facility. Argosy blends, under license from AKZO NOBEL, aerospace coatings and provides comprehensive logistics services worldwide.
Argosy is Aerovac’s exclusive aerospace distributor in APAC for composite process materials. For more information about Argosy, please visit www.argosyinternational.com
