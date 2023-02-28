The President of Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

UZBEKISTAN, February 28 - The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Azerbaijan on March 1-2 at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Uzbekistan will participate in the plenary session of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The agenda of the event, which will be held under the chairmanship of the Azerbaijani side, includes current issues of the development of multilateral dialogue and enhancing practical cooperation in the conditions of the continuing impact of the consequences of the pandemic, as well as increasing challenges and threats to international security and stability.

In addition, it is planned to hold a bilateral meeting between the Leader of Uzbekistan and the President of Azerbaijan to discuss the practical implementation of previously reached agreements.

It should be noted that the Non-Aligned Movement is one of the largest international structures uniting 120 participating states that have declared non-participation in military-political blocs and organizations as the basis of their foreign policy, as well as the development of cooperation based on the principles and goals of the UN Charter.

Source: UzA