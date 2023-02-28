Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,365 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

UZBEKISTAN, February 28 - The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Azerbaijan on March 1-2 at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Uzbekistan will participate in the plenary session of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The agenda of the event, which will be held under the chairmanship of the Azerbaijani side, includes current issues of the development of multilateral dialogue and enhancing practical cooperation in the conditions of the continuing impact of the consequences of the pandemic, as well as increasing challenges and threats to international security and stability.

In addition, it is planned to hold a bilateral meeting between the Leader of Uzbekistan and the President of Azerbaijan to discuss the practical implementation of previously reached agreements.

It should be noted that the Non-Aligned Movement is one of the largest international structures uniting 120 participating states that have declared non-participation in military-political blocs and organizations as the basis of their foreign policy, as well as the development of cooperation based on the principles and goals of the UN Charter.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more