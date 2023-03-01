Proactive Lending Group Launches Commercial Land Loans for Churches
EINPresswire.com/ -- The church loans offered by Proactive Lending Group operate on the same principle as commercial real estate loans, and Proactive provides financing for land acquisition, renovations, building, and expansion projects, as well as financing for operating costs.
Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC., a private organization that offers different types of loans to people in Tennessee and all over the country, has launched its commercial land Church Loan in Tennessee. This loan works as a commercial mortgage for people looking to set up, renovate, or even obtain operational money for churches in the Tennessee area.
Church loans operate the same way as other types of commercial mortgages. These loans can be used to purchase, expand, renovate, refinance an existing asset, or even obtain land for the purpose of building any faith-based organization. When it comes to such organizations, the business structure is very different, and there is a non-traditional income stream. This makes banks and money lenders hesitant about offering large sums of money as loans.
Church loans offered by Proactive Lending Group makes borrowing money for faith-based organization relatively easier. From equipment to financing, they provide loans for each step in commercial venture. Proactive Lending Group also offers consultation services for those looking to acquire land loans. They have a team of experts that can guide potential clients about which commercial loans may be best suited to their needs.
While applying for a church loan Tennessee with Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC., the process is straightforward and simple. Applying for a church loan is relatively the same as any other commercial real estate loan. Applicants need to fill out a form detailing their venture and explaining their case. Proactive Lending Group then decides on how to finance the venture. Since each case is different, they offer complete flexibility in accordance with the needs of an organization.
The people at Proactive understand that building a business or even living a normal life is a risky undertaking, and often, despite the best intention, things can go wrong, and accordingly, they offer more relaxed credit and even refinancing services when required. They have formed a vast network of private investors all over the country, allowing them to offer their services beyond Tennessee as well.
About Proactive Lending Group -
Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC., is a private organization that offers hard money, soft money, private, commercial, SBA, Rehab, Apartment, Investment, and Land Loans to the people of Tennessee to help them acquire the capital that they need in order to set up their businesses and lives. Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC. is a private organization that appreciates all hardworking people and is willing to hand out loans where the banks refuse to.
Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC
+1 877-251-4598
htorres@proactivelendinggroup.com
