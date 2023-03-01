Sinarmas Sekuritas announces BTS' V as the face of SimInvest in Indonesia
Sinarmas Sekuritas, one of Indonesia's foremost securities companies, has appointed V of BTS as the latest brand ambassador for SimInvest
BTS V’s passion, talent, creativity, and energetic personality make him the best representative of SimInvest’s services to the younger generation. We look forward to creating meaningful projects”JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinarmas Sekuritas, one of Indonesia's foremost securities companies, has appointed V of BTS as the latest brand ambassador for SimInvest, a platform for investing stocks and mutual fund. The agreement was facilitated by global technology-driven creator and entertainment company Gushcloud International through Gushcloud Korea.
— President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas, Ferita Lie
SimInvest has teamed up with V to lead their financial service company’s latest campaign, which aims to introduce an exciting and forward-thinking investment solution that can aid Indonesian millennials and Gen Z in securing a better financial future.
“BTS V’s passion, talent, creativity, and energetic personality make him the best representative of SimInvest’s services to the younger generation. We look forward to creating meaningful projects together,” said President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas, Ferita Lie.
The announcement was accompanied by the release of a brand new commercial, which features the pop icon star. The commercial can be viewed on strategic video locations in Central Jakarta, as well as on SimInvest's social media pages (@sim_invest).
SimInvest is an all-inclusive financial application that can cater to everyone's financial journey, regardless of their background. The campaign's main focus is SimInvest's 4D Love Language, which includes "Diajarin" (free investment courses), "Dimodalin" (100,000 IDR to start investing), "Digratisin" (free stocks and mutual fund), and "Dibonusin" (free points).
This partnership comes with the surge in appreciation of Korean pop culture among the younger generation, led by the 21st-century pop icons BTS.
Sinarmas Sekuritas is the leading Indonesian investment banking and stock brokerage industry and is part of the Sinar Mas ecosystem, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia. Since its establishment in 1988, the company has emerged as one of the largest and most reputable investment management companies in Indonesia. The company's track record of consistently providing quality investment management services to its clients has cemented its position as a trusted name in the industry. With a diverse range of products and services, Sinarmas Sekuritas continues to lead the way in investment banking and stock brokerage in Indonesia, serving a broad range of clients with unparalleled expertise and professionalism.
Sinarmas Sekuritas and Gushcloud strengthen Korea-Indonesia entertainment partnerships. Gushcloud specializes in cross-border engagement services since its expansion into 11 countries, including Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, the United States, and Australia. Gushcloud’s previous projects include cross-border marketing of Korean brands Musinsa, Innisfree, and Lotte as well as cross-border live commerce with Shinsegae Duty Free to launch the first-ever “Asean Live Commerce Festival." Additionally, the company was responsible for opening the world's largest sneaker exhibition Sneakertopia in Asia and for executing Korean & global celebrity bookings for brands.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
