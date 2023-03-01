BIM in Construction Market Witness a Steady CAGR of 15.0 % | Growth to $7,536.0 Mn Forecast by 2027

The BIM in construction market size is expected to reach $ 7,536.0 million in 2027, At a CAGR of 15.0% forecast by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BIM in Construction Market is a digital process that involves the creation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of buildings and other infrastructure projects. BIM is increasingly being used in the construction industry to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize errors in the design and construction process.

The global BIM in construction market size is expected to reach $ 7,536.0 million in 2027, from $ 2,514.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027

The BIM in Construction market refers to the market for software and services related to the use of BIM in the construction industry. This includes software platforms for creating and managing BIM models, as well as consulting services, training, and support.

Leading market players in the global BIM in Construction Market include:

Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group, Bentley Systems, Hexagon AB, NEMETSCHEK, Oracle Corporation, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., and Vizerra SA.

The BIM in Construction market is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of BIM by construction companies, architects, and engineers. The market is also being driven by government mandates and regulations in many countries that require the use of BIM in public infrastructure projects.

The BIM in Construction market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as more companies adopt BIM to improve their operations and meet regulatory requirements. The market is also likely to see increasing investment in research and development, as companies look to develop new and innovative BIM solutions to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the BIM in Construction market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the BIM in Construction market.

The BIM in Construction market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global BIM in Construction market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global BIM in Construction market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

