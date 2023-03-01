Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size to Exceed USD 3,390 Billion by 2030 | CAGR Of 10.4%

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size 2023

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-small cell lung cancer is caused when the cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate, leading to the formation of a tumor. NSCLC has different stages based on its progression. STAGE IV is the final stage of the disease, which is marked by the spreading of tumors into others parts of body. The management of NSCLC in patients requires the use of different treatments, such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size was Valued at USD 1,258 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 3,390 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market. However, high-cost expenditure in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and stringent government rules for product approval restrict the market growth. Moreover, widespread use of sneakers in numerous environments and a large consumer base including fitness & gym visitors, athletes, and rock climbers, present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/666

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Astrazeneca,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Celgene Corporation,

• Sanofi,

• Boehringer Ingelheim

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in smoking on regular basis around the globe. However, the large cell carcinoma segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancements in R&D activities.

Based on treatment type, the targeted therapy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its potential to prevent the growth of malignant cells. However, the immunotherapy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant investment in developing new products by the key players.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer diseases, such as adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma and increase in number of hospitalization of patients suffering with NSCLC. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant focus of market players to establish their products on e-commerce sales channels along with increase in number of online platforms related to healthcare.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/666

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

• AT-Home Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/at-home-testing-market-A31866

• Resuscitation Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resuscitation-devices-market-A11454

• 3D Cell Culture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-cell-cultures-market

• Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

• Digital PCR Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-polymerase-chain-reaction-market

• Dental Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-equipment-market

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.