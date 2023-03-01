Evolution Data Centres announces joint venture with Megawide to develop state of the art carrier-neutral data centre
Singapore operator demonstrates their commitment to develop sustainable data centres in the South East Asia region
We are delighted to be partnering with Megawide to develop this innovative data centre in the Philippines. It will deliver the latest digital infrastructure for a growing, content hungry population.”SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Data Centres (EDC) today announced that they have signed a joint venture agreement with Megawide Construction Corp. (Megawide) to design, build and operate a state-of-the-art carrier-neutral data centre in the Philippines. Megawide is part of Citicore Holdings Investment Inc., who is also a major investor in renewable energy power generation businesses; property; and engineering, construction, and innovative infrastructure.
The project involves the long-term development of a 69MW colocation data centre in Cavite, spread over a 4-hectare campus, with an initial 23MW phase 1 deployment within 2024.
EDC have selected the Philippines market as part of their strategy to focus on high growth markets and specifically because of the country’s rising data consumption, young digital-savvy generation and strong governmental support for digital transformation. As part of their commitment to build greener data centres they will work with Megawide to ensure that the new data centre will minimise its impact on the environment. This will include powering the facility with renewable energy.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Megawide to develop this innovative data centre in this exciting high-growth region. This project will deliver the very latest digital infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing, content hungry population. At EDC we are passionate about building and operating hyper-scale, sustainable data centres, across South East Asia.” said Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer, EDC.
“Megawide is very excited about this venture because it represents the company’s first investment in the digital infrastructure space. While we have focused on transport and social infrastructure in recent years, current technological advances have significantly changed everyday life. Digitalization has greatly affected enterprises and consumers alike and data centres are at the very core of this new reality,” said Jaime Feliciano, Megawide’s Chief Business Development Officer.
ABOUT EVOLUTION DATA CENTRES
Headquartered in Singapore, Evolution Data Centres. was founded in 2021 with the strategic vision to become the next-generation, leading pan-Asian data centre platform, delivering digital infrastructure, reliably and sustainably, into high growth markets. They deliver high performance colocation designed for hyperscale and engineered for the cloud. Their exclusive focus on emerging markets allows them to find and develop data centres in challenging locations more efficiently than traditional operators.
Registered address:
9 Raffles Place, #26-01, Singapore, 048619
For more information, visit www.evolutiondatacentres.com
ABOUT MEGAWIDE
Megawide is one of the leading infrastructure and engineering innovators in the Philippines. Publicly-listed since 2011, it is the private partner of the Philippine Government for flagship infrastructure projects such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (25-year development contract) and the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (35-year development contract). Megawide also designed and constructed the Clark International Airport New Passenger Terminal Building.
It is currently undertaking the construction of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project Package 1, Metro Manila Subway Contract Package 104, and the modernization of Cebu’s historic Carbon Market District. It is also one of the largest contractors for private sector construction projects in the country. In 2012, the company established Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization focusing on social development projects.
