Cruiser Ebike Review: Magicycle Classic Electric Cruiser Bike
In this post, we will have an in-depth review of this electric cruiser bike.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruiser ebikes are the major ebike models that riders prefer. They are comfortable, stylish, and versatile and always feature fat tires and powerful motors. The cruising feature of this ebike model makes them suitable for all kinds of terrain, which is why they are sometimes called all-terrain electric bikes.
The first ebike model from Magicycle is a Cruiser ebike - Magicycle Cruiser. Since its release, it has gained much attention and popularity and has been one of the most classic ebike models of Magicycle. Later after its release, Magicycle produced an upgraded cruiser to meet customers' needs, the Cruiser Pro. A pro version means better performance and superior riding experience. In this post, we will have an in-depth review of this electric cruiser bike.
All Terrain Electric Bike Cruiser
Just like the standard Cruiser, the Cruiser Pro is an all-terrain electric bike, featuring fat tires and a strong bike frame. The all-terrain feature has been more and more popular since its appearance. All-terrain electric bikes are designed to be used on a variety of surfaces, including pavement, dirt, gravel, mud, etc. And It is this very design that makes Magicycle Cruiser Pro versatile and ideal for riders who love to explore all kinds of terrain.
Actually, while riding on a Magicycle Cruiser pro, riders can feel that it is not merely a Cruiser ebike that serves as a transportation, but a partner that provides a sense of adventure and discovery. This is going to bring a lot of fun without any doubt.
52V Power System
The 52V ebike battery is the core factor that makes the Magicycle Cruiser Pro outstanding, and this is the core technology from Magicycle which is for making ebikes of higher performance in terms of power and efficiency. Below are some advantages of a 52V power system.
More power and higher speed: A 52V power system is able to grant more power to ebike motors, allowing the electric bike to speed up faster and get a more ideal top speed. This power system is particularly useful for riders who need to ride uphill frequently or who simply seek a faster ride.
Higher Efficiency: A 52V power system represents an improved efficiency than that of a lower voltage system, meaning that riders can get a longer range out of the battery. That is because a higher-voltage system can deliver the same, even larger power with less current, reducing the losses due to resistance that resulted from riding off-road.
From our own perspective, another advantage of a 52V power system is that it is a future technology. There aren’t many electric bikes that come with 52V power systems. This means they won't become obsolete as quickly as many other electronic devices. Of course, this could be a huge benefit for buying an ebike from Magicycle as its most products, including the long-range Ocelot Pro and Deer Ebike SUV, are equipped with 52V power systems.
Large 52V Ebike Battery
As mentioned above, the Magicycle Cruiser Pro is the upgraded version of the standard Cruiser, and one of the upgraded components is the battery. The battery on the standard Cruiser is 52V 15Ah while the battery on Cruiser Pro is 52V 20Ah.
Obviously, a 20Ah battery will deliver a longer range than those of lower ampere-hours. Based on repeated tests and calculations, the range of Magicycle Cruiser Pro is estimated to be 60 - 80 miles. This number can be different depending on a lot of factors. Check out Magicycle’s blog to know all the factors.
The range of an ebike does not only affect how far you can go on it, but your riding experience. Nobody wishes to have to stop halfway through and push the bike back home just because the battery is running out of battery unexpectedly.
750W Rear Hub Motor
Magicycle is equipped with a 750W rear hub motor, which is the key component that makes this ebike a hill climbing expert. While it comes to climbing hills on Magicycle Cruiser Pro, things are going to be easier. All you need to do is twist the throttle and get the acceleration. Sometimes the hill may be too steep, and you just need to pedal as well to get more power output. Nothing more.
To be more specific, the torque of the motor is amazingly 96Nm, which is another important factor that makes the Magicycle Cruiser Pro capable of climbing hills. Actually, the motor can even reach a power output of 1100W. That is totally enough for most scenarios.
In conclusion
As a cruiser ebike, Magicycle Cruiser Pro is an excellent model for riders who are in pursuit of a great off-road riding experience. With the nice price of $1,899, it could be one of the most affordable powerful, and long-range electric mountain bikes you can find on the ebike market.
