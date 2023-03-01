39, Certified Teacher and Stroke Survivor Reaches Families Through Children's Literature, Music, and Art
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Michelle Wilson, 39, is the author of "Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme," a children's book that celebrates jazz music.
On Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM EST, Robin will join local authors to read to children and families who attend A Detroit Celebration of Black Children's Book Week hosted by the Detroit Parent Network (DPN) and 313Reads. Families will enjoy dinner provided by DPN, storytelling, and craft-centered activities.
"I believe that it is important for children to see themselves reflected in the books that they read, and that they see people who look like them writing and illustrating books, too," says Wilson.
A native of Inkster, Michigan, Robin has loved jazz music from a young age. Now, she is sharing the music with a new generation in her children's book "Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme," a picture book about a young girl who discovers jazz music after visiting a jazz museum in New York City.
Wilson, who formerly taught French kindergarten at the Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies School in Detroit, transitioned from the school classroom last year to prioritize her health, and to reach young people in the community through her art and business.
Despite having an ischemic stroke two years ago, Robin continues to educate children through storytelling, music, and art. “I wrote Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme because I want young people to understand that their music has a history, and that jazz music is still relevant today. If I can offer a young reader a window into the world of jazz music and they can find something of value, that is a great reward,” says Wilson.
Wilson will also lead an art session during the Black Children’s Book Week celebration. “I will lead young scholars and their parents in making handcrafted, jazz-inspired greeting cards to save as a memento or to give as a gift.”
She believes that art can be a powerful tool for learning and for healing. “I strive to bring hope and healing to children and families through the works of my hands—art and storytelling are a few ways that I do that.”
To learn more about the Detroit Celebration of Black Children’s Book Week, visit Detroit Reads.
Robin Michelle Wilson is a teacher, poet, greeting card designer, educational consultant, motivational speaker, and the author of the children’s book Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme. A graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn and a 2022 United States Fulbright-Hays GPA Brasil Fellow, Robin’s feature articles have appeared in Career Mastered Magazine, Brainz Magazine, Successful Black Parenting Magazine, The Michigan Chronicle, The New Citizens Press, and other publications.
The Detroit Parent Network is a network of parents working to build and engage parents and others to ensure every child has a champion. To learn more, visit Detroit Parent Network.
313Reads is a coalition committed to working side by side in collective impact with citywide, statewide, and national partners toward literacy access, equity, and justice to support grade level reading. To learn more, visit 313Reads.
Black Children’s Book Week starts on February 26th. Founded in 2022 by social entrepreneur and author Veronica N. Chapman, Black Children’s Book Week (BCBW) is a global celebration of Black children and the power of Black representation in children’s books.
