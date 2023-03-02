The Basics of Accent Reduction and How it Helps
I really don't like the term 'accent reduction'. We all have accents. There's no such thing as reducing an accent to a neutral sound. ”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an expert award-winning accent reduction coach, Claudette Roche regularly coaches professionals and performers in accent modification and reduction. Her comprehensive accent coaching program is designed to help people reduce their accents, resulting in improved communication for both personal and professional purposes.
— Claudette Roche
Along with individualized coaching, Claudette also offers tips and tricks on her blog to inform her readers about the basics of accent reduction.
However, Claudette notes:
"I really don't like the term 'accent reduction'. We all have accents. There's no such thing as reducing an accent to a neutral sound. An American or Canadian accent is still an accent and considered foreign to a Brit or an Aussie. What really goes on is, you learn how the general majority of the nation uses sound."
In fact, rather than accent reduction, Claudette prefers the term "pronunciation and melody training."
In terms of her approach, she explains:
"Class is like an oral workout, but a fun workout! Promise. I guide you to the best way to reproduce new sounds. Once we find it...that is so exciting...then we apply it to real words and sentences. We may also incorporate your career or lifestyle vocabulary into your lesson. This infuses you with a boost of confidence when speaking with your colleagues or those you serve.
During class, I encourage you to use your new sounds with me especially if you have questions or comments. It's like language immersion.
"After each class, you then go off into the world doing your best to incorporate your new pronunciations with your co-workers, friends, family and strangers."
When they work with an experienced accent coach like Claudette, students can benefit from the improved clarity in their spoken English, more job prospects, and the ability to bridge cultural divides.
To learn more or to book Claudette Roche for accent reduction coaching, she can be contacted via her website: https://www.theaccentcoach.com/contact/.
