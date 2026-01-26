Major vs. Minor Home Renovations Explained by Area of the Home

How Different Renovation Types Affect Scope, Planning, and Outcomes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home renovations can vary widely in scale, from small cosmetic updates to full structural remodels. Understanding the difference between major and minor renovations can help homeowners plan more realistically and make informed decisions about where to begin. As noted in a recent article from Love Home Renovations , “Not every home upgrade requires tearing down walls or moving plumbing. Some renovations are considered ‘major,’ while others are smaller-scale projects that still make a big difference.”Knowing how these categories apply to different rooms can clarify expectations around time, cost, and disruption.KitchensIn kitchens, major renovations often involve extensive changes.According to the article, “A full kitchen remodel often involves moving walls, updating plumbing and electrical systems, replacing cabinetry, and installing new appliances.”These projects can significantly alter how the space functions.Minor kitchen renovations focus more on appearance.The article explains that “smaller changes like painting cabinets, replacing hardware, upgrading countertops, or installing a new backsplash can refresh the look of a kitchen without a full-scale remodel.”BathroomsBathroom projects also range widely in scope. Major renovations typically include changes to the layout and upgrades to systems.As outlined in the article, “A bathroom overhaul usually includes replacing tubs or showers, reworking layouts, adding new plumbing fixtures, and upgrading tile throughout.”Minor updates, however, can still create noticeable improvements.The article notes that “fresh paint, a new vanity, updated mirrors, or replacing faucets can breathe new life into a bathroom.”Living Rooms and BedroomsMajor living room renovations often reshape how the space is used.As explained in the article, “removing walls for an open-concept floor plan, installing new flooring throughout, or adding built-in shelving and fireplaces are large-scale changes.”Minor updates in living areas and bedrooms include “updating paint colors, adding crown molding, installing new light fixtures, or refinishing floors,” which enhance appearance without major disruption.Exterior ProjectsExterior renovations can also be divided into major and minor categories.Major projects include “replacing a roof, redoing stucco or siding, installing new windows, or building a deck or patio.”Meanwhile, “repainting trim, replacing exterior doors, updating landscaping, or adding outdoor lighting” are considered smaller upgrades that still impact curb appeal.Deciding Where to StartEvery household has different priorities.As the article explains, “Some prefer to begin with smaller, cosmetic upgrades that provide an instant refresh, while others are ready to commit to larger renovations that reshape their living spaces.”In many cases, a combination of both approaches offers a balanced path forward.About Love Home RenovationsLove Home Renovations is a Los Angeles-based remodeling company providing comprehensive kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovation services.The company works with homeowners on both large-scale remodels and smaller upgrades, tailoring each project to the home's scope and needs.Media Contact:Love Home RenovationsPhone: (310) 241-3943Email: info@lovehomerenovations.comWebsite: https://lovehomerenovations.com

