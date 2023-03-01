Top Seedz, Woman-Owned Snack Company, Ranks #62 Among Fastest-Growing Companies in the Northeast by Inc. Magazine
With a two-year revenue growth of 283%, Buffalo-Based Top Seedz has experienced significant success producing high-quality, plant-based snacks made from seeds.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 283%, Buffalo-based snack company Top Seedz just named #62 fastest-growing companies in the Northeast by Inc. Magazine
Inc. Magazine today revealed Top Seedz sits at No.62 on it’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment – it’s independent small businesses.
“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized alongside so many other amazing businesses. This growth is dedicated to our amazing fans, customers, and incredible team! The support and love for our snacks have helped us expand across the country into new markets and become the company we are today. Thank you for your support, and let's keep snacking on together!”, said Rebecca Brady, CEO of Top Seedz.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $ 4.4 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York and Boston areas had the highest growth rates overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.
Top Seedz is a Buffalo-based food company that specializes in creating high-quality, plant-based snacks made from nutrient-dense ingredients from seeds. Their snacks are organic, gluten-free, vegan, and free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and colors. Top Seedz offers a variety of flavors such as Sea Salt, Rosemary, Cumin, and Maple. The company is woman-owned and employs a majority of their workforce through a refugee placement program. Top Seedz snacks are ideal for health-conscious individuals looking for a tasty and nutritious snack option.
