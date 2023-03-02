Basil Systems announces full Clinical Trials data integration and launch of new “Freemium” access

Basil Systems, the industry leader for regulatory data and post-market analytics, announces its latest integrated major healthcare dataset – clinical trials.

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basil's introduction of clinical trials data comes a week after the company’s release of “Basil Freemium”, a new entry point for users to access the powerful benefits of Basil System’s popular Regulatory Module at no cost or obligation. This module is the fastest growing research platform for MedTech regulatory, product management, and R&D professionals.

Several peer-reviewed journal articles have published research methodologies citing Basil as delivering 30% more results than comprehensive manual searches of FDA databases. Combined with customer reports that the Basil regulatory system reduces research times by up to 90%, Basil is recognized as the de facto standard for MedTech regulatory search and discovery.

Basil’s incorporation of clinical trials data has already been embraced by several early trial customers and is viewed as a yet another formidable tool to help healthcare device and diagnostic companies in their product development efforts, clinical trial planning and competitive strategy.

“The early customer response to our Clinical Trials data has been overwhelming,” said Anthony Cirurgiao, CEO of Basil Systems. “It demonstrates Basil’s ability and commitment to deliver state-of-the-art research tools to help the MedTech industry bring better and safer products to market faster.”

Since its commercial launch in late 2021, Basil Systems has grown to support Fortune 500 enterprise customers across the healthcare industry, as well as CROs, law firms, consulting firms and regulatory agencies.

To register for free access to Basil Systems’ regulatory module, visit: www.basilsystems.com

About Basil Systems

Headquartered in Boston, Basil Systems was founded in late 2019 by an experienced team of technologists and former MedTech executives. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine-learning tools, Basil has built the largest global, fully-indexed database containing regulatory, device and post-market data for medical devices, IVDs and blood products. Basil’s SaaS products have gained rapid adoption in the MedTech industry to support strategic product development decisions, improve product performance and supply chain management, mitigate recall risks, and significantly reduce regulatory approval times. For additional information or questions, please send email to info@basilsys.com.