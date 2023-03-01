Stevan Mena and John Caglione Jr. launch Indiegogo campaign for The Ruse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevan Mena, along with producing partner John Caglione Jr. have just launched an Indiegogo campaign for their new horror thriller, The Ruse, starring Veronica Cartwright. Stevan Mena is the writer/director of the Malevolence franchise, starring Alexandra Daddario, Peyton List and Michael Biehn. John Caglione Jr. is the man behind the make up for Heath Ledger’s Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. He also won the Academy Award for his make up FX in Dick Tracy. Not only will Caglione be doing all makeup for the film, The Ruse marks his first foray into producing as well. Cinematography will be performed by Cory Geryak, who has worked with Caglione on such films as The Dark Knight, Inception and many more. Geryak recently completed work on Indiana Jones 5.
If you want to be involved in a major motion picture, here’s your chance. The campaign for The Ruse is offering you the opportunity to join their cast and crew. You can even get a producer credit in the film.
SYNOPSIS:
When an in-home caregiver assigned to an elderly patient mysteriously vanishes, Dale is quickly sent as a replacement nurse. She rushes to the remote seaside home, only to find herself trapped in the middle of chaos, forced to deal with an unruly patient, mysterious neighbors, and terrifying supernatural occurrences that seem to plague the home. Is the house haunted? Or is something even more nefarious to blame? As the walls close in, unsure who she can trust, Dale fears for her life and that of her patient. But can we trust Dale? The Ruse is a complex, challenging story that will keep audiences guessing whodunnit until the final frame.
The Ruse Indiegogo:
https://igg.me/at/theruse/x/32079459#/
Stevan Mena
Stevan Mena
Mena Films Inc.
