Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,453 in the last 365 days.

Renzo Capital Corp Marks Three-Year Milestone, Projects Originations Near $750MM

Proven Expedited Lending Strategies.

Proven Expedited Lending Strategies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renzo Capital Corp, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in financing for real estate investors and a next generation finance company headquartered in San Francisco, California celebrated its third anniversary. The company was founded in 2020 by finance veteran Robert Munns. Renzo Capital Corp provided $128 million in senior financing commitments in 2022, bringing its total to $750 million in its third year of operations with a strong pipeline of new origination opportunities in 2023. Renzo Capital Corp has grown from a small, local finance shop to become a finance powerhouse with cross-border capabilities across North America.

"This is a significant financial milestone for the Company and our team. We are excited to reach this commitment milestone in our third year of operations as we continue to solidify and expand our standing as a leading diversified specialty finance firm serving the middle market. We have experienced tremendous growth and we are really proud of all that we accomplished in such a short time", said Robert Munns, CEO Renzo Capital Corp. Renzo Capital Corp recently closed a $79,500,000 construction loan in Santa Cruz, CA secured by a high-quality property to build townhomes. The loan was referred by a local real estate attorney that was looking to help a very active developer client. The Sponsor had a hard deadline to start the project by January 2023 in order to secure the resources to start another project in early March. Renzo Capital Corp arranged non-recourse financing for the project and structured the loan as interest-only during the construction period with an option for additional financing on other projects. Renzo Capital Corp acted as the exclusive lender for this transaction.

Robert Munns
Renzo Capital Corp
+1 628-222-5905
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Renzo Capital Corp Marks Three-Year Milestone, Projects Originations Near $750MM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more