Renzo Capital Corp Marks Three-Year Milestone, Projects Originations Near $750MM
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renzo Capital Corp, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in financing for real estate investors and a next generation finance company headquartered in San Francisco, California celebrated its third anniversary. The company was founded in 2020 by finance veteran Robert Munns. Renzo Capital Corp provided $128 million in senior financing commitments in 2022, bringing its total to $750 million in its third year of operations with a strong pipeline of new origination opportunities in 2023. Renzo Capital Corp has grown from a small, local finance shop to become a finance powerhouse with cross-border capabilities across North America.
"This is a significant financial milestone for the Company and our team. We are excited to reach this commitment milestone in our third year of operations as we continue to solidify and expand our standing as a leading diversified specialty finance firm serving the middle market. We have experienced tremendous growth and we are really proud of all that we accomplished in such a short time", said Robert Munns, CEO Renzo Capital Corp. Renzo Capital Corp recently closed a $79,500,000 construction loan in Santa Cruz, CA secured by a high-quality property to build townhomes. The loan was referred by a local real estate attorney that was looking to help a very active developer client. The Sponsor had a hard deadline to start the project by January 2023 in order to secure the resources to start another project in early March. Renzo Capital Corp arranged non-recourse financing for the project and structured the loan as interest-only during the construction period with an option for additional financing on other projects. Renzo Capital Corp acted as the exclusive lender for this transaction.
Robert Munns
