Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,279 in the last 365 days.

How May We Help You? Timothy Taylor, Charleston

Mr. Timothy Taylor is a lifelong West Virginian and an entrepreneur who is training the workforce that we're going to need to get broadband throughout our state. I was proud to secure more than $600,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending for Mr. Taylor's Connec Train Corporation, a nonprofit organization that will train West Virginians on how to work with fiber optic and low voltage cabling, skills that are critical to bringing broadband to West Virginia homes and businesses. Thank you, Mr. Taylor for hosting this important program that will get West Virginians career ready in bringing broadband to the Mountain State. Applications are now open for fiscal year 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending requests. To learn more or apply today, visit manchin.senate.gov/appropriations. The deadline to apply is March 12th.

You just read:

How May We Help You? Timothy Taylor, Charleston

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more