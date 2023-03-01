How May We Help You? Timothy Taylor, Charleston

Mr. Timothy Taylor is a lifelong West Virginian and an entrepreneur who is training the workforce that we're going to need to get broadband throughout our state. I was proud to secure more than $600,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending for Mr. Taylor's Connec Train Corporation, a nonprofit organization that will train West Virginians on how to work with fiber optic and low voltage cabling, skills that are critical to bringing broadband to West Virginia homes and businesses. Thank you, Mr. Taylor for hosting this important program that will get West Virginians career ready in bringing broadband to the Mountain State. Applications are now open for fiscal year 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending requests. To learn more or apply today, visit manchin.senate.gov/appropriations. The deadline to apply is March 12th.