Manchin Announces $5.8 Million for Three West Virginia Head Start Programs

February 28, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,815,859 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for three Head Start programs in West Virginia. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.


“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these three programs to support our students across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children,” said Senator Manchin.

 

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,453,847 – Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services
  • $1,954,327 – MountainHeart Community Services
  • $1,407,685 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
