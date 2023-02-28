Submit Release
UDAF Officials Issues Statement on Potential Cannabis Program Scams

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) Medical Cannabis Division Director, Dr. Brandon Forsyth, issued the following statement on potential cannabis program scams:

“It has been brought to our attention that there is a scam, or potentially multiple scams, being shared throughout the state making false claims that the individuals may be eligible to open their own cannabis dispensary.

We want to clarify that the Utah Medical Cannabis program does not allow for cannabis dispensaries outside of the allowed licensed pharmacies. Any offers stating that individuals can create their own dispensaries are false and considered scams.

We urge the public to not call any numbers or visit any websites associated with these scam materials that are making their way through our state. If an individual comes across any materials with these false claims or other suspicious materials, please contact the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Medical Cannabis Division at cannabis@utah.gov.”

 

