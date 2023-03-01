Denise Wilson Launches The Jet Agent, Focusing on Citation Acquisitions & Sales

The Jet Agent

The Jet Agent provides concierge-level representation & service in Citation jet acquisitions, sales & coaching so clients can be well-informed owners & pilots.

We want to disrupt the way buyers and sellers of Citation jet aircraft are represented. Buyers and sellers deserve to have honest and ethical experts working on their behalf.” — Denise Wilson, Founder & President of The Jet Agent

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Wilson, aviator, entrepreneur, jet sales broker, and acquisition consultant, has launched The Jet Agent, where she serves as President. The Jet Agent provides concierge-level service in Citation jet acquisitions, sales, and coaching to clients so they can be well-informed jet owners and pilots.

“We want to disrupt the way buyers and sellers of Citation jet aircraft are represented,” said Wilson, Founder & President. “Buyers and sellers deserve to have honest and ethical experts working on their behalf. For buyers, that means becoming an informed jet owner – knowing what it will really cost, how to operate the aircraft safely, how to manage the aircraft and its maintenance schedule, getting the best insurance coverage possible, etc. Sellers deserve a broker that can achieve the highest sales price possible with a smooth process. Inevitably, that means working with a sales broker who can nurture the buyer to the finish line, eliminating the roadblocks that most first-time jet buyers encounter.”

The Jet Agent takes Wilson’s expertise in jet aircraft acquisitions and sales to the next level by providing education and transparency to enable her clients to be highly informed jet owners. The company is well-qualified to assist buyers and sellers of jet aircraft. Previously serving as Sales Director & Acquisition Consultant at jetAVIVA, Wilson led the Citation M2, CJ3, and CJ3+ pre-owned jet acquisition and sales efforts. She earned the Top Sales Performer award and the Grandmaster award for sales excellence and was responsible for the company achieving top-seller worldwide status in her assigned markets. She also earned the status of Certified Aircraft Broker from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Previously, Wilson founded and served variously as CEO, Board Chairman, and Director of Operations of Desert Jet, an aircraft management and charter company with a fleet of Citation aircraft. In 2013, she founded Desert Jet Maintenance, a Part 145 repair station that focused on maintenance for Citations, and in 2015 she founded Desert Jet Center, an FBO based in the greater Palm Springs area. Wilson earned the status of Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) through the National Business Aviation Association and has been an active CAM for almost 15 years, helping develop the program as a member of its board, writing questions for the qualifying examination, and having coached numerous candidates preparing for the exam.

Wilson began her professional piloting career over 20 years ago, having earned her first Citation type rating in 2001. She has served as an airline captain, Chief Pilot, and Check Airman, piloting numerous varieties of private jets over a span of 9000+ hours and eight type ratings. She has helped numerous other pilots get their start in aviation, is a mentor to several up-and-coming aviation industry leaders and has been a vocal advocate of women ascending in leadership roles in the aviation industry.

About The Jet Agent

Founded in 2023 by Denise Wilson, The Jet Agent is a jet broker, acquisition consultant, and private aviation coach providing concierge-level service in jet acquisitions, sales, and coaching to clients so they can be well-informed jet owners and pilots. The company focuses on the acquisitions and sales of Cessna Citation jet aircraft. Learn more at TheJetAgent.com.

About Denise Wilson

Denise Wilson is an aviator, entrepreneur, oboist, and the founder & president of The Jet Agent. Wilson brings over 25 years of experience in all facets of the aviation industry, including 20 years of flying jets and previously serving as founder & CEO of a $20MM-a-year aviation company, Desert Jet. As a jet aircraft acquisition consultant, Wilson provides concierge-level acquisition representation, aircraft sales, and coaching to clients. Her previous company was included on Inc. 500’s list of the nation’s fastest-growing, privately owned companies for five years straight, the Women President’s Organization’s list of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Worldwide and was included as one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in the US by Entrepreneur Magazine. Wilson is also an advocate for more women in aviation leadership positions. She has been featured in publications such as Barron’s, Forbes, CNBC, FOX Business, and USA Today.