Berryessa Gap Vineyards’ Wines Receive Best of Class Awards from San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
Seven Wines Were Awarded Gold and HigherWINTERS, CA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berryessa Gap Vineyards’ (BGV) received top awards in the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest wine competition in North America. Two entries were awarded Best of Class: Berryessa Gap Vineyards 2020 Her Majesty in the Petite Sirah Leading Red Blend category and L’Apéro les Trois’ – BGV’s new apéritif brand – inaugural bottling of its Green Walnut Apéritif in the Distilled/Fortified category.
“We are honored to have our wines recognized at such an important industry competition,” said Nicole Salengo, Berryessa Gap Vineyards’ winemaker and L’Apéro les Trois partner. “Our goal is to produce wines that truly express our unique terroir and Her Majesty is a tribute to our Coble Ranch vineyard where Petite Sirah is exceptionally suited. Our L’Apéro les Trois apéritifs are an homage to French farmhouse traditions of using homemade wine and farm produce to create wine based aperitifs. Our Green Walnut Apéritif uses a base of BGV Primitivo wine, is fortified with eau-de-vie and has green walnuts and spices added for six months of steeping.”
Other top awards include Double Gold for Berryessa Gap Vineyards’ 2020 Petite Sirah and 2021 Verdejo. The winery’s 2020 The Sire red reserve blend, 2021 Albariño and 2021 Sauvignon Blanc were awarded Gold.
“These awards are a testament to the skill and dedication of our wine production professionals, led by our winemaker Nicole Salengo,” said Corinne Martinez, proprietor, president and chief operating officer. “We hired Nicole because of her talent and because of our shared desire to put Winters on the map of quality wine production. We must also recognize the vital role our great vines and vineyard play in making great wine. We are unique in that our family started out in rootstock end if the wine business which still operational today as Martinez Orchards, a premium, industry-regarded grapevine nursery. We have a familial and company continuity of experts that propagate our grapevines, plant and care for our vineyard, and make our wines, which is unique in our industry.”
Berryessa Gap Vineyards wines are available in two Winters, California tasting rooms, select restaurants and retail locations. L’Apéro les Trois apéritifs are available in its tasting lounge in Winters or at Berryessa Gap Vineyards’ tasting rooms.
ABOUT BERRYESSA GAP VINEYARDS
Founded in 2002, Berryessa Gap Vineyards is a family-owned, award-winning winery located in Winters, California. The vineyard flanks the California Coastal Range adjacent to nearby Napa and Solano counties. Through the characteristics of the land, which is similar terroir to the warmer and dryer climate of the Mediterranean, fine red and white wines including Barbera, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, Albariño, Sauvignon Blanc, and Verdejo are produced.
For more information visit www.berryessagap.com.
ABOUT L’APÉRO LES TROIS
Founded in 2021 by James Beard and Julia Child Award winning author Georgeanne Brennan, Winemaker Nicole Salengo and Berryessa Gap Vineyards, L’Apéro les Trois produces French farmhouse-style apéritifs using locally sourced produce and wine from Berryessa Gap Vineyards. Its storefront in Winters is the first tasting room in California dedicated to apéritifs.
For more information visit www.laperolestrois.com.
ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMPETITION
The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is currently the largest wine competition in North America with over 5,500 wines submitted. All bonded wineries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are eligible to enter the wine competition. No entries from wines grown or produced outside of North America are eligible to enter. Professional wine judges are sourced throughout the major wine regions in North America to offer diversity of expertise to each judging panel.
Carey Bettencourt
Berryessa Gap Vineyards
+1 530-794-8616
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok