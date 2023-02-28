Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,288 in the last 365 days.

Testing Higher Education

Empty classroom

TEXAS, February 28 - Fewer students enrolled in higher education, particularly at community colleges, from 2019 to 2021. Further, this developing trend is happening at a time when employers are requiring highly educated workers, more so than for past generations. Fewer skilled workers could make a negative impression on the many businesses expanding in or moving to Texas. That puts the state’s strong economic footing at risk of stumbling.

Fiscal Notes shares the data and some of the reform proposals hoping to reverse declining enrollment. And read about the solutions Texas A&M University is already implementing aimed at getting students back in the classroom and interested in overlooked careers.

You just read:

Testing Higher Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more