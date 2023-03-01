ARCOS Empower conference hosts 60 utilities, focuses on safety, efficiency and restoration via field mobility solutions
We’re incredibly excited to partner with our customers in yet another way and take on the industry’s next toughest challenge--building the digital utility of the future.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, U.S.A., March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 5 – 8, 2023 in Bonita Springs, Fla., ARCOS® LLC will host more than 60 utility companies and their managers and executives for the 20th-annual Empower event, a networking and educational conference that helps utilities accelerate their digital transformation.
— Aisha Ghuman, chief marketing officer for ARCOS
“What began 20 years ago with a handful of utilities in a conference room at Southern Company is now a one-of-a-kind event for reimaging how electric, gas, water and power-gen plants can use workforce management solutions to operate more safely, efficiently, and profitably,” says Odus “Boogie” Wittenburg, chief executive officer of ARCOS.
The Empower 2023 agenda includes American Electric Power’s session tracing the utility’s 2022 journey to maximizing the connectivity and situational awareness of its field employees. AEP will highlight how it’s delivering workers one mobile app for construction and restoration work. Following the conference keynote will be 30 sessions over three days led by utility professionals and ARCOS experts.
Speakers from utilities including Avangrid, ConEd, Connexus, Eversource, FirstEnergy, and Southern Company will present alongside ARCOS industry experts, covering the following and much more:
• moving rapidly from blue-sky to gray-sky work by automating the management of resources,
• supercharging response and crew productivity by pulling operational data into one system for analysis and action,
• arming managers with best practices for putting field mobility tools into workers’ hands,
• integrating the Multispeak standard when implementing ARCOS Callout and Crew Manager,
• showcasing the power of a technology platform that delivers a single pane of glass from which to analyze operations, anticipate needs, and expedite response.
“We call our conference ‘Empower’ because we help empower the people who power the world,” adds Aisha Ghuman, chief marketing officer for ARCOS. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with our customers in yet another way and take on the industry’s next toughest challenge--building the digital utility of the future. Together, we’re revolutionizing field mobility and mobile workforce management to bring all utilities a single pane of glass through which they can deploy people, assets, and work.”
The ARCOS pre-conference on Sunday, March 5 includes a full day of complementary training for registered attendees to get the most out of ARCOS’s Mobile Workbench, Crew Manager, Resource Assist, Callout, and other workforce management solutions. See the conference agenda here.
About ARCOS LLC
ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatic planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety and accuracy of operations. Learn more at http://www.arcos-inc.com.
