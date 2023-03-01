Nikkei Real Estate Market Report
Providing Help with Selection of Real Estate Investments in Japan, Finding New Projects, and Grasping Competitive Trends
Media Outline
Nikkei Real Estate Market Report provides various types of information on actual transactions involving buying and selling, rents, and corporate relocations. It focuses on commercial and investment properties (i.e., office buildings, store buildings, logistic facilities, and rental apartments, among other types of real estate) through a subscription-based website and a monthly information magazine. With coverage conducted via expert reporters’ own channels, the website rapidly delivers detailed clear-cut information on undisclosed transactions – “when” “who” bought, sold, or leased “what” for “what price.” The monthly magazine offers a wealth of feature articles based on its independent surveys. It makes available unique types of information that go beyond comparisons, such as thorough reports on deals and development trends in areas in the spotlight and lists of data on over 1,000 transactions yearly. The magazine is highly evaluated as reliable information source by experts in the real estate investment business, and the website is available in Japanese and English.
Service 1：News distribution (website)
Packed with an amazing volume of information, the website obtains and delivers news independently each day. It is known for its cascade of scoops as well as enhanced survey and analytical data such as contracted office building rent amounts. Information can also be accessed on the English version of the website.
The website delivers 1,230 news stories per year on buying and selling, corporate relocation, and development-related information obtained through its own coverage channels. It provides superior services in terms of instantaneousness, accuracy, and independency.
◆Buying/selling-related news: Delivers 785 news stories per year
Provides registration information in PDF format
◆Relocation-related news: Delivers 137 news stories per year
Covers relocation destinations, rentable space, and other topics
◆Development news: Delivers 201 news stories per year
Introduces overviews on business proprietors, applications, construction periods, and other matters
Website
Japanese version: https://nfm.nikkeibp.co.jp/
English version: https://nrm.nikkei.co.jp/
Service 2：Newsletter
Monthly newsletter containing a large amount of survey data and multiple analysis reports
This monthly newsletter is beneficial for grasping market trends through features such as case study analyses, contracted rent surveys, analyst forecasts, and reports on areas in the spotlight. It also is helpful for those formulating strategies.
※The English version is only available via the Internet.
Service 3：Download service for registration information
This service makes it possible to download registration information on properties featured in the news at any time. In addition to buyers, sellers, and transaction prices, registration information is also available.
Service 4：Service providing development project data
The website offers Excel data summarizing development trends of commercial properties along with analytical reports based on quarterly surveys. It fully covers essential information for customer development and investment selection, addressing topics such as project implementing bodies, numbers of stories, total floor areas, and construction periods.
Target properties: Offices, stores, hotels, residences, and others
Survey area: Tokyo Metropolitan Area and the City of Yokohama
Survey method: Based on notifications on installations of construction signs
Release frequency: Four times per year (March, June, September, and December)
■Nikkei Real Estate Market Report – Media Outline
・Product outline
Website (subscription-based; daily update on weekdays)
Newsletter (published on the 20th every month; 12 issues per year; approx. 40 pages per issue)
E-mail newsletter (subscriber-only; generally delivered once a week)
・Annual subscription fee
※Japanese version：JPY 249,000 (incl. tax)
※English version
１ Annual payment for residents in Japan: JPY 388,800
The price includes consumption tax.
The subscription fee is paid in an advance as a lump sum.
２ Annual payment for residents outside Japan: JPY 360,000
The subscription fee is paid in an advance as a lump sum.
※Some statistical data is unavailable in English.
