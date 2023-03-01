SHEIN Partners with Pink Hope to Launch Free Genetic Testing Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global online retailer SHEIN has again joined forces with preventative health charity Pink Hope to launch a Genetic Testing Program, offering more Australian families the hope of identifying and managing genetic mutations which can increase their risk of cancer.
For the many who don’t fit within the current guidelines for Medicare funded genetic testing, who cannot afford to self-fund, or who face lengthy delays in the public system, the new program will ensure more families are offered the chance to better manage and reduce their risk of cancer.
This partnership will enable Pink Hope to fund the genetic testing of 50 Australian families with private service, Eugene Labs, and will include a panel test of 62 genes, including BRCA1 and BRCA 2.
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Pink Hope and support this inspiring organisation to empower women to take charge of their health,” says a SHEIN spokesperson.
Using Telehealth, the program will be available to families nationally to apply for. The criteria will not only be based upon family history and those who do not fit within the Medicare benchmarks but will also factor in the significant delays many eligible families face in the current system, ensuring that the families who would benefit the most are prioritised.
The program itself will involve both pre and post-test genetic counselling, in addition to the test itself, ensuring families are well equipped to manage their health and risk based on the findings of the test.
CEO of Pink Hope, Sarah Powell, emphasises how important this program will be.
“With some of the most aggressive cancers forming in genetic carriers, it’s essential that individuals are provided with their options as early as possible to ensure they are able to make proactive decisions about their health based on their genetic risk,” she said.
The Pink Hope program officially launches on 1st March offering testing to 50 eligible families. For more information or to apply from anywhere in Australia, families should visit https://www.pinkhope.org.au/genetic-testing-grant.
About Pink Hope
Pink Hope is a preventative health hub that gives its community the tools to assess, manage and reduce their risk of breast, ovarian and prostate cancer, while also providing personalised support for at-risk women. The organisation empowers people to take charge of their own health by assessing, understanding, and reducing their risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit AU.SHEIN.com
