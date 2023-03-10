Beware Wolves Defies Status Quo In Commercial Music
March 10th Release of Volume 10 In Music Anthology
Music is the amplification of vibration. It is in the human heart where the magic happens. That’s what can make the change. Music, at its best, reminds you of what you already know deep within.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the vastly changing 21st-century music world of listening preferences and audiences, Beware Wolves defies the status quo with established and new digital channels. Releasing a voluminous anthology with an unconventional, daring approach to musical genres – and other commercial music industry standards – Beware Wolves combines elements of Americana genres that listeners find familiar yet complex.
Anthology volumes were released on August 3rd, 2022. The next eight volumes followed rapidly, with the 9th volume released on Aug. 31st. This unprecedented music anthology will culminate in a 10th Volume release with twenty new songs on March 10th, 2023, bringing 101 Beware Wolves musical creations to complete the Anthology, mastered by the legendary Don Bartley.
For music lovers, Beware Wolves’ anthology compellingly showcases a fresh and distinct new appeal for Americana – one that is being critiqued as a “raw, emotional, real, and sincere” Americana that is “up a notch.” It has been hailed as “a milestone in the history of music.”
A daring and unconventional concept – a concept as unconventional as the musical originator’s name: Beware Wolves.
Beware Wolves bring a new and exciting musical experience to life for the listener.
More about Beware Wolves :
Beware Wolves (BW) offers an "Americana" music anthology that stands apart for Americana music-loving audiences without all of the trappings of the commercial music industry. Just pure music. Straight to the heart. Called "uber-talented," with a “unique array of songs," BW makes the music about the listener and delivers raw emotion, soulful vocals, dynamic instrumentation, and thought-provoking lyrics, creating an exceptional musical experience that is both timeless and fresh. Through a laser-quick release of a 10-volume anthology of 101 self-produced, arrow-splitting, and skillfully crafted songs mastered by the legendary and award-winning Don Bartley of Benchmark Mastering, BW makes it easy for the listener to become part of the music itself through a profoundly intimate and personal listening experience. Furthermore, these productions have been made with stunning simplicity, completely by-stepping the current "over-commercialism" in the music industry. Beware Wolves’ anthology is out to create a truly rare and exciting listening experience.
