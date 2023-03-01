RAD Extracts CBD Launches Premium Line of USDA Organic Certified CBD Products at Wholesale Prices
RAD Extracts CBD is disrupting the CBD category by bring USDA organic certified CBD products at wholesale prices direct to consumer.PALMER LAKE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD Extracts CBD, a leading manufacturer of premium bulk and white label hemp-based products, has launched a direct-to-consumer product line, featuring Organic Certified products at wholesale prices. An owner of RAD said they “realized their ability to produce superior CBD products while making CBD affordable for everyone. As the manufacturer, we have cut out the middleman so we can bring consumers the best CBD products on the market at the best price.”
RAD Extracts CBD's new line of products includes USDA organic certified CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD honey sticks, topicals, and pet products, all made with the highest quality hemp extract and natural ingredients. Each product is tested for purity and potency by third-party laboratories to ensure consistent quality and efficacy.
"At RAD Extracts CBD, we are committed to providing our customers with top of the line, affordable hemp-based products," said the company's owner. "Our new line of products reflects our dedication to this mission, and we are thrilled to offer our customers a wide range of products that can help support their health and wellness goals."
The company's tinctures are available in a variety of strengths, making it easy for customers to find the product to fit their needs. The gummies are also available in different doses, and are a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of CBD.
RAD Extracts CBD's topicals are designed to provide targeted relief to sore muscles and joints, and are made with natural ingredients like menthol and arnica. The pet products are specially formulated to support the health and wellness of dogs and cats.
"We believe that everyone should have access to high-quality hemp-based products, which is why we are committed to making our products accessible and affordable," the owner added. "We are excited to share our new line of products with our customers, and we look forward to continuing to support their health and wellness journeys."
RAD Extracts CBD's new line of products is now available for purchase on the company's website at www.radextractscbd.com. The CBD honey sticks can also be purchased at all Sprouts Locations.
Kate Kinnison
RAD Extracts
+1 7196487616
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube