Brightline Joins Evernorth Health Services’ Behavioral Health Network, Expanding Access to Specialized Care for Families
With Brightline, we will connect our youngest patients with care and treatment options quickly and efficiently, while providing peace of mind for the entire family.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightline, the leader in virtual behavioral health care for children and families, today announced that its comprehensive virtual behavioral health care is now available as an in-network benefit through Evernorth Health Services, the pharmacy, care and benefits solutions division of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI).
By joining Evernorth Health Services' behavioral health network, Brightline’s services, including its innovative digital platform and on-demand support in Brightline Connect+, evidence-based coaching programs and clinical providers, are now available to all Evernorth clients, as well as the millions of Cigna Healthcare customers who receive health coverage through their employer or marketplace exchange plans.
This comes at a time when the youth mental health crisis continues to grow — impacting parents who are grappling with their own mental health struggles while also needing more support to better manage an increase in pediatric stress. Brightline found that 35% of working parents spent five or more hours per week on their child's behavioral health. Nearly all say this impacts their ability to work and be productive. Without support, one-in-five parents plan to quit their job to better care for their child’s behavioral health issues.
“As the need for behavioral health services among families is skyrocketing, access to high-quality, evidence-based treatment options has not been able to keep up. Caregivers are walking a tightrope as they juggle work demands while trying to find the right support for their family,” said Naomi Allen, Brightline Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to work with Evernorth Health Services to fill the gap in care and bring much-needed support to more families in need.”
“Our data shows that young people are grappling with increasingly serious mental health challenges, and that they have access to services that are specially designed to support them is critical,” said Dr. Stuart Lustig, board-certified child psychiatrist and national medical executive for provider partnerships at Evernorth Health Services. “With Brightline, we will connect our youngest patients with care and treatment options quickly and efficiently, while providing peace of mind for the entire family.”
Brightline provides families nationwide with expert virtual therapy, psychiatry, and coaching for children and teens. This includes:
• Fast access to personalized support: Families can chat with a mental health expert and schedule video visits within days.
• Evidence-based care from experts: Brightline providers have years of experience working with kids of all ages.
• Progress tracking for the entire family: Brightline monitors the clinical outcomes of children and teens as well as parents and caregivers’ stress levels and keeps them updated.
• Access to a one-stop digital platform: Parents manage their family’s care, track progress and appointments, and read expert-backed articles all in one place.
Brightline's team of expert behavioral health coaches and licensed clinicians is uniquely capable of addressing the unmet needs for child behavioral health services that have been severely overlooked.
Families interested in Brightline services can learn more and sign up at hellobrightline.com/benefits.
About Brightline
Brightline is the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teenagers, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country, right when and where they need it. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD, the company is backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), KKR, Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Recognized as the pioneer in family virtual behavioral health, Brightline was listed as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Fierce Healthcare's 2022 Fierce 15. Brightline is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and is available nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com.
