MERIDIAN RAPID DEFENSE GROUP ACTIVATES AT AUDI FIELD

Beam Gate at Audi Field Archer 1200s Audi Field

ARCHER BARRIERS IN PLACE PROTECTING GUESTS AT AUDI FIELD FOR D.C.UNITED AND XFL GAMES.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audi Field has chosen Meridian Rapid Defense Group as its partner to ensure even greater safety for fans and ground employees for the entire football season.

Using both Archer 1200 Barriers and an Archer Beam Gate, Meridian crews at each event will create a safe pedestrian zone for football fans on the roads outside the stadium. For each game the barriers are placed to protect the large crowds moving from the railway station across to Audi Field.

Kevin Clark, Audi Field’s Director of Security said, “Audi Field is delighted to have Meridian’s barriers deployed at our venue. These resources contribute significantly to Audi Field’s safety and security plans and we’re looking forward to working with Meridian during the 2023 season to further protect our fans and staff.”

The fact that the highly mobile Archer barriers are crash tested and certified by the Department of Homeland Security has always been a major decider when it comes to choosing the best solution to protect pedestrians from out-of-control vehicles. The SAFETY Act certification of Meridian’s Archer 1200 Barrier ensures government guaranteed protection in the case of an act of terrorism.

“To improve fan safety at Audi Field our Meridian crews will be there all season, not only for D.C. United’s games but also for the Washington Spirit women’s soccer matches and, this year, the D.C. Defenders XFL clashes,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO. “Audi is one of many stadiums, nationwide, which have now chosen to be protected by Meridian.”

Meridian has also been busy throughout Washington, D.C. with other rental projects, recently providing barriers to secure selected zones and create road closures at the 2022 United States-African Leaders Summit.

Mr. Whitford said, “On day one at Audi Field we were very proud to have received high praise from the D.C. Fire and Emergency Services for the new safety plan we created. After so many tragic situations where cars and trucks, sometimes on purpose, were driven into crowds it’s crucially important that event organizers keep pedestrian safety in mind and take the proper precautions.”

In this case Audi Field executives chose a long-term rental agreement to meet their needs. That plan will involve Meridian crews setting the barriers and then moving them off at each event. Because of the mobility of the barriers there is no need for heavy equipment, as they have had to in the past to move water barriers. The unique design of the mobile Archer 1200 Barrier allows for them to be wheeled into place and removed in a matter of minutes.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com