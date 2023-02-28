Airline Pilot Shortage - Airline Pilot Flight School fights pilot shortage with 111 hour fast-track pilot program
To fight Airline Pilot Shortage, Florida Flyers Flight Academy developed a fast-track Commercial Pilot Program from zero to Commerial Pilot in only 111 hoursSAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airline Pilot shortage is one of the major issues many U.S. airlines have been facing for the past few years. The Federal Aviation Administration raised the minimum flight time requirements for new airline pilots from 250 hours total flight experience to 1,500 hours about 15 years ago.
Congress adopted the rule that every pilot have at least 1,500 hours flying in 2010, after the last fatal crash of a U.S. passenger airline, the February 2009 Colgan Air flight 3407 . The rule became effective in 2013, raised the experience level for first officers from 250 hours to 1,500 hours with some exceptions for former military pilots and graduates of accedited schools.
While this did not cause an immediate problem, it has become one of the major aviation challenges within the past few years. With more and more airline pilots retiring at the age of 65, new pilots are urgently needed. But, each new pilot must accumulate 1,500 flight hours elsewhere first, before airlines would be able to hire them. Most of the new airline pilots work as Certified Flight Instructors in flight schools or as pilot of smaller airplanes to reach the hour requirements. This requirement has caused a gap and Airlines are desperate to hire new pilots.
With many flight schools offering extensive flight training programs, mostly priced around the $80,000-to-$100,000-mark, new pilots were required to obtain long-term student loans first, followed by years of obtaining the required 1,500 flight hours to apply as airline pilots. With increasing air travel demand, pilot shortage has become a nationwide problem.
The Florida based international flight academy Florida Flyers has developed a fast-track Commercial Pilot Course that was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. This course allows new pilots to obtain their Commercial Pilot License in only 111 hours of flight training time. This is considerably less than what most big flight schools have to offer.
While providing the same high quality flight training, supervised by the Federal Aviation Authorities under the FAR Part 141 approval, this Professional Airline Pilot Training Course is priced at less than $60,000. Federal Aviation Administration approved Part 141 flight training facilities are closely monitored and must maintain a certain first-time pass rate to maintain their certification.
Florida Flyers Flight Academy has been providing flight training to domestic and international flight students for almost 20 years and with its location in Northeast Florida, has perfect flight training conditions throughout the year. With a large aircraft fleet of modern Cessna 172 SP with Glass cockpits and a Federal Aviation Administration Testing on-site, Florida Flyers Flight Academy is among the top-rated flight training options in the U.S.
Their approved fast-track Commercial Pilot Course will allow flight students to complete the entire program in 4-6 months of full-time flight training which will give graduates the opportunity to be hired as Flight Instructor right after graduation to start accumulating their flight time to transition to an airline.
Florida Flyers Flight Academy has also 100% tuition financing available with deferred payments. Their flight student financing provider is different than most student loan institutions. Their credit approval depends on the applicant’s career outlook and not of the credit score or history. Since Airline Pilot shortage is real, airlines are desperate to hire new pilots early during their flight training.
Many airlines have partnered with Florida Flyers Flight Academy, offering early seniority for flight students while still in training, so called Airline Pathways. This is the right time for aspiring pilots to start their career.
