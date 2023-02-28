Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,061 in the last 365 days.

Washington state aerospace companies take off for AVALON airshow and exposition in Australia this week

OLYMPIA, WA – A delegation of Washington state companies and officials are participating in the AVALON Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defense Exposition in Australia, Feb. 28 – Mar. 5. The largest show of its kind in the southern hemisphere, AVALON attracts nearly 700 companies from around the world. The Washington delegation will be one of 161 official industry and government delegations from 30 countries.

The six-day show attracts senior civil aviation, military, aerospace, space, defense and military decision-makers, who will meet with delegates and businesses to establish new opportunities for trade and cooperation. More than 38,000 industry representatives are schedule to attend, along with another 140,000 visitors for the public airshows.

Washington’s contingent will include members of the Washington State Department of Commerce who will be attending the show for the first time. The state will also be represented by members of BlackSky, Control Dynamics, Inc., Echodyne, Zepher Flight Laboratories, Inc. and the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance (PNAA).

Photo of a drone in flight over a town

Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) represent a growing segment of Washington state’s leading aviation and aerospace industry.

These organizations will be demonstrating a number of products and technologies, from real-time geospatial intelligence imagery and electrical and mechanical engineering solutions to advanced radar systems and a new generation of hydrogen-powered uncrewed aerial systems.

“This region offers many opportunities to expand trade and business opportunities for Washington’s aerospace and aviation businesses,” said Keith Swenson, Deputy Assistant Director of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development & Competitiveness. “We are looking forward to meeting with a targeted list of government and private decision makers to explore new opportunities for our state and its aerospace sector, including those related to sustainable, clean energy sources and autonomous vehicles.”

Learn more about Washington’s aviation aerospace sector.

###

You just read:

Washington state aerospace companies take off for AVALON airshow and exposition in Australia this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more