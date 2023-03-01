NClear Inc. Hires New Chief Executive Officer: Alberto Garibi joins NClear to lead Company growth
Today announced the appointment of Alberto Garibi, a water and wastewater industry veteran, as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NClear Inc., an early-stage environmental technology company delivering solutions for nutrient removal and advanced sodium hypochlorite generation, today announced the appointment of Alberto Garibi, a water and wastewater industry veteran, as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1. Garibi will succeed Mike Mies, who will assume the role of Board Chair.
Alberto Garibi is a water industry veteran with a successful track record of delivering profitable growth by creating sustainable competitive advantages and delivering long-term value to customers. He was most recently the General Manager of Watts Water Technologies’ Conditioning & Filtration business, and was previously Vice President, Water Treatment Technologies for PeroxyChem. Prior to PeroxyChem, Garibi held several engineering, sales and product management positions for Siemens Water Technologies (now Evoqua), including Global Director – Product Management, and Director – Municipal Sales. Garibi began his career as a Process Engineer at Corn Products in his native Mexico. He earned a B.S., Chemical Engineering from ITESO (Guadalajara, Mexico), an M.S., Environmental Engineering from Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA) and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University (Newark, NJ).
“Alberto is a proven leader in general management, sales, engineering, and product management, and will execute on NClear’s strategy to penetrate municipal and industrial markets with its leading technologies,” said Staffan Encrantz, NClear’s current Chairman and founder of Allegro Investment Fund, NClear’s principal investor. “We are excited to have a leader with his experience and skills to take NClear to the next level.”
“I am thrilled to be part of the NClear team,” said Garibi. “NClear’s TPX nanocrystal product line represents a cutting-edge technology to address the global problem of nutrient pollution and harmful algal blooms, and the Electrichlor technology is a superior solution for onsite generation of sodium hypochlorite and electrochemical oxidation of waterborne contaminants. I look forward to working with the talented NClear team to achieve rapid growth in both technologies and provide industry-leading customer solutions.”
Mies, who will succeed Encrantz as Chairman, added, “We’re extremely fortunate to bring an executive of Alberto’s experience and talent to lead our team. His broad experience in water treatment and hypochlorite technologies, and his passion for solving environmental challenges, makes him an ideal leader.”
About NClear Inc.
NClear is an Atlanta-based environmental technology company. It is leading the charge against the global problem of nutrient pollution with its patented nanocrystal technology, TPX, that sequesters phosphorus in water and wastewater to reduce the incidence of harmful algal blooms. NClear’s Electrichlor subsidiary produces patented electrochemical cell technology for the industry’s most efficient production of sodium hypochlorite and hypochlorous acid. Onsite generation of hypochlorite provides cost, safety and environmental benefits over bulk chlorine products. For more information about NClear technologies, visit www.nclear.us.
