Governor Cooper Celebrates Read Across America Week

NORTH CAROLINA, February 28 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited and toured Wilburn Elementary School in Raleigh to celebrate Read Across America Week. During the event, Governor Cooper visited classrooms and read to students.

“Read Across America Week is an important time to celebrate the knowledge that comes from books,” Governor Cooper said. “Educators at Wilburn Elementary School work hard, and it’s important we invest in our schools so that every student and teacher has the support and resources needed to succeed.”

"Read Across America Week gives voice to students so that they can share diverse stories which lift up different perspectives, explore various interests, and spark deep conversations,” Wilburn Elementary School Principal Dominique Teasley said. “In order to grow joyful readers and thinkers, we must continue to celebrate literacy in authentic ways in our schools, homes, and the community."

"Thank you to the many teachers, staff, parents and community volunteers who partner with us to help our young learners develop and strengthen their love for reading, not only during Read Across America week, but all year long," WCPSS Board of Education Chair Lindsay Mahaffey said. "These efforts help to strengthen students' literacy skills and set them up for success in the classroom and beyond."

Governor Cooper has proclaimed March 2, 2023 as Read Across America Day to encourage young students to celebrate reading and encourage reading for people of all ages.

Governor Cooper is committed to ensuring that all students have access to a sound, basic education as required by our state constitution. He has continued to push for raising salaries for teachers, attracting and retaining more diverse educators in our schools, and ensuring that our schools have the resources they need to help all students succeed. In 2019, the Governor established the DRIVE Task Force to improve equity and inclusion in education.

Wilburn Elementary School is a year-round elementary school in the Wake County Public School System that serves students from PreK – 5th grade.

Read the Proclamation.

