Nimbusnext Inc. Joins NVIDIA Inception

NVIDIA Inception will allow Nimbusnext to drive its business forward through access to the latest AI technologies, training, and go-to-market support.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbusnext Inc. today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.
Nimbusnext is focused on delivering AI and cloud-native business solution services to clients across financial services, industrial automation, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The pre-built industry solution accelerators and reusable technology assets help Nimbusnext accelerate solution deliveries in the context of their client’s businesses and industry domains.
NVIDIA Inception will allow Nimbusnext to drive its business forward through access to the latest AI technologies, training, assistance with technology adoption, and go-to-market support. The program will also offer Nimbusnext the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
AI is revolutionizing businesses of all sizes and across all industries. Innovative business solutions drive cost and operational efficiencies, improve customer and staff experiences, drive significant competitive advantage, and unlock new growth opportunities. As an Inception member, Nimbusnext will build industry solution accelerators and reusable assets using NVIDIA AI technologies. Access to NVIDIA technology and the opportunity to collaborate with NVIDIA’s AI experts will enable Nimbusnext to fast-track its growth, provide a strong competitive advantage, and help its clients drive meaningful business outcomes.
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About Nimbusnext Inc.
Nimbusnext is dedicated to delivering exceptional AI and cloud-native services to a wide range of industries. Their vision is to drive successful business outcomes for clients through innovative, secure, and cost-effective AI-backed and cloud-native solutions. Traditionally the cloud adoption drivers are enablers of cost reduction and operational agility improvements. Over the years, the merging of AI technology with cloud platforms has given rise to new opportunities where businesses can create unimaginable superior experiences for both the end customers as well as their workforce. Nimbusnext offers a full spectrum of capabilities and techniques to modernize business-IT ecosystems, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver superior user experiences.
