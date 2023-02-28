Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,078 in the last 365 days.

Amprius Sets March 2023 Conference Schedule

Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius") AMPX, a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for March appearances and activities.

35th Annual Roth Conference
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel; Dana Point, CA
Event Details: Amprius CFO Sandra Wallach will be hosting 1-on-1 meetings with investors. The event will also have small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations. Please contact a Roth representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

Stratospheric Operations and Research Symposium (SOaRS)
Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time: 1:20 p.m. PT/3:20 p.m. CT
Location: University of North Dakota; Grand Forks, ND
Event Details: This event brings together entities advancing the development of High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) aircraft. Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will deliver a presentation titled, The Highest Energy Density Lithium-ion Batteries in the World, on March 22 at 3:20 PM CT.

Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Location: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas; Las Vegas, NV
Event Details: Amprius CFO Sandra Wallach will be taking 1-on-1 meetings with investors. The event will also have small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations. Please contact a Piper Sandler representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

International Battery Seminar 2023
Date: Monday-Thursday, March 20-23, 2023
Location: Loews Royal Pacific Resort; Orlando, FL and Virtual
Event Details: Amprius will be exhibiting at Booth 105 in the first section of booths to the left of the main entrance. As the longest-running annual battery industry event in the world, the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit has established itself as one of the premier events showcasing worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications.

Jefferies eVTOL Summit
Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Location: New York, NY
Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will be hosting a fireside chat with investors. Management will also be holding 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the event. Please contact a Jefferies representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006285/en/

You just read:

Amprius Sets March 2023 Conference Schedule

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more