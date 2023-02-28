Submit Release
County Fair Judges Training Webinar

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 28, 2023
Contact: Morgan Brandenburg, Marketing Specialist, (608) 807-7106, morgan.brandenburg@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be offering an online training on March 14, 2023 for new and experienced judges to review the principles of being a county and district fair judge.

Topics covered will include the basics and logistics of judging at the county fair including steps to becoming a judge, expectations, and the types of judging, such as conference or face-to-face. At the conclusion of the training there will also be time for questions.

The webinar will be held on March 14, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. To register, send an email to DATCPFairJudgeUpdate@wisconsin.gov​ and include your name, address, and contact information (phone and email). A confirmation email will be sent a few days prior to the training with a Microsoft Teams link you can use to join virtually, as well as a PowerPoint presentation that will be reviewed in the training. The training will be recorded and shared with all registrants.​

