Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,403 in the last 365 days.

Just in Time for 2023 Beachgoers, Shakalo Launches Safe Sand Remover that Helps Keep Sand at the Beach

Sandscreen Sand Removal Beach Product

Wipes Sand clean for a better beach experience

Sandscreen wipes away sand for a better beach experience

Effortlessly wipe away sand at the beach

Sandscreen effortlessly wipes sand clean for a better beach experience

Wipe sand clean with Sandscreen from Shakalo

Introducing SANDSCREEN™, an easy-to-use sand removal pouch that helps sand glide off the skin before, during, and after time at the beach.

ENCINTAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shakalo, a Beach Care Company, is thrilled to announce the launch of their talc-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and reef-friendly sand removal product SANDSCREEN™. Now beachgoers can enjoy sand-free fun in the sun without the hassle of baby powder. “This must-have beach product comes in a convenient pouch that easily wipes sand away from feet, hands, legs, faces, bums, and even paws,” says co-founder and CEO, Josie Juncal. SANDSCREEN™ is perfect for throwing in the suitcase or beach bag and is sure to make sand-free fun in the sun a reality.

SANDSCREEN™ is available in a 1.77 oz. pouch for $24 or a 3-pack for $59.97. The powder formula is chemical-free and has a subtle coconut and vanilla scent. The product is activated by patting the powder onto the skin before wiping away sand with the soft jersey pouch. SANDSCREEN™ is perfect for swimming, building sandcastles, and other beach activities, and can be conveniently stored in a zip carrying case.

Inspired by a mother using a baby powder to help repel sand on the beach, Josh Morgan and Josie Juncal envisioned a better way to keep sand at bay. They joined forces to make their dream a reality. With the help of Cosmetic Chemist and Formulator Vincenzo Spinnato, they created SANDSCREEN™, their first product, and subsequently founded the beach care company Shakalo.

California resident Laura White says, “Since moving to a beach area, SANDSCREEN™ has revolutionized our lives! It's incredibly effective and has saved me from having to vacuum my car each week. I even use it on my dogs' paws and bellies to keep them clean!”

For more information, visit shakalolife.com. SANDSCREEN™ can be purchased at shakalolife.com; amazon.com

Birgen Grueskin
Shakalo Inc.
+1 619-347-3328
email us here

How to use Sandscreen Sand Remover

You just read:

Just in Time for 2023 Beachgoers, Shakalo Launches Safe Sand Remover that Helps Keep Sand at the Beach

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more