Just in Time for 2023 Beachgoers, Shakalo Launches Safe Sand Remover that Helps Keep Sand at the Beach

Wipes Sand clean for a better beach experience Effortlessly wipe away sand at the beach Wipe sand clean with Sandscreen from Shakalo

Introducing SANDSCREEN™, an easy-to-use sand removal pouch that helps sand glide off the skin before, during, and after time at the beach.

ENCINTAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shakalo , a Beach Care Company, is thrilled to announce the launch of their talc-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and reef-friendly sand removal product SANDSCREEN ™. Now beachgoers can enjoy sand-free fun in the sun without the hassle of baby powder. “This must-have beach product comes in a convenient pouch that easily wipes sand away from feet, hands, legs, faces, bums, and even paws,” says co-founder and CEO, Josie Juncal. SANDSCREEN™ is perfect for throwing in the suitcase or beach bag and is sure to make sand-free fun in the sun a reality.SANDSCREEN™ is available in a 1.77 oz. pouch for $24 or a 3-pack for $59.97. The powder formula is chemical-free and has a subtle coconut and vanilla scent. The product is activated by patting the powder onto the skin before wiping away sand with the soft jersey pouch. SANDSCREEN™ is perfect for swimming, building sandcastles, and other beach activities, and can be conveniently stored in a zip carrying case.Inspired by a mother using a baby powder to help repel sand on the beach, Josh Morgan and Josie Juncal envisioned a better way to keep sand at bay. They joined forces to make their dream a reality. With the help of Cosmetic Chemist and Formulator Vincenzo Spinnato , they created SANDSCREEN™, their first product, and subsequently founded the beach care company Shakalo.California resident Laura White says, “Since moving to a beach area, SANDSCREEN™ has revolutionized our lives! It's incredibly effective and has saved me from having to vacuum my car each week. I even use it on my dogs' paws and bellies to keep them clean!”For more information, visit shakalolife.com. SANDSCREEN™ can be purchased at shakalolife.com; amazon.com

How to use Sandscreen Sand Remover