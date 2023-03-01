INOVUES Selected By UConn & R/GA Ventures to Advance Its Building Efficiency Technology

INOVUES selected for the Future Climate Venture Studio, tapping into cutting-edge strategic resources for sustainability solutions. The Future Climate Venture Studio 2023 cohort of climate tech companies. INOVUES logo

INOVUES, a leading climate tech startup that makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable, joins the Future Climate Venture Studio.

With support from UConn, R/GA, and CTNext, we’ll be able to advance our energy-efficiency retrofit solutions and become better equipped to overcome preconceptions about building facade retrofits.” — Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, a leading climate tech startup that makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable, has been selected to join the Future Climate Venture Studio along with five other startups. The recognition showcases the company’s contribution to sustainability and innovative climate solutions.

Led by UConn, a global leader in interdisciplinary climate research, R/GA Ventures, a leading venture studio operator and early-stage investor, and CTNext, a state agency dedicated to public-private partnership to catalyze Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem, the Future Climate Venture Studio aims to identify and support startups that are addressing critical dimensions of the climate challenge.

“With support from UConn, R/GA, and CTNext, we’ll be able to advance our energy-efficiency retrofit solutions, communicate our value proposition more effectively, and become better equipped to overcome preconceptions about building facade and sustainability retrofits,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO. “ We are also excited for the opportunity to demonstrate our technology for the first time in Connecticut and collaborate with UConn faculty to enhance our R&D efforts towards integrating advanced technologies, such as dynamic tinting, transparent photovoltaics, and vacuum insulated glass into our retrofit systems.”

The other members of the cohort include, in alphabetical order: Applied Bioplastics, Clean Crop, Cool Amps, GreenPortfolio, and Urban Stalk. Applied Bioplastics, https://appliedbioplastics.com, is delivering lower-carbon durable plastics at price and performance parity with traditional plastics, while reducing emissions by 20-40%. Clean Crop, https://cleancroptech.com, uses electricity to boost yields, improve safety, and reduce waste across the food space. Cool Amps, https://www.coolamps.tech, is focused on reclaiming lithium-ion battery metal components in a responsible manner to develop a closed-loop supply chain that increases American competitiveness and enhances national security. GreenPortfolio, https://greenportfolio.com, is helping millennials and Gen Z fight climate change with their financial decisions, and Urban Stalk, https://urbanstalk.ca, is creating novel circular vertical farming technology to grow food locally, year-round, and with no waste or carbon-based chemicals, ensuring a higher quality and nutritiously safe product.

The Future Climate Venture Studio's demo day is planned for April, and further updates on the program will be available. To learn more, please visit https://www.futureclimateventurestudio.com/.

The news coincided with INOVUES’ selection by Aldar Properties, a leading real estate developer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, for its global Scale Up 3 cohort of “game-changing” startups in the real estate industry. The program is designed to provide up-and-coming PropTech companies and building decarbonization technologies with commercialization opportunities, expert guidance, and the network to succeed in the UAE. This will be achieved through commercial deals and incentives with Aldar, Provis, Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), and other market leaders in the region. More updates will be announced soon.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES modernizes buildings and makes them more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive facade and window upgrade solutions. The company's patented insulating glass retrofit technology isoffers an adaptable platform engineered to integrate the latest energy-saving and smart glass innovations; is quick and easy to install; and does not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of their buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at https://www.inovues.com.