Loris Gréaud's Monograph awarded of the IDA Design Awards & the DNA Paris Design Awards

PARIS, FRANCE, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DNA Paris Design Award is usually awarded to designers with recent art pieces that touch on either of the following disciplines; architecture, interior, landscape, product, and graphics. This award is given to artists whose works stand out by impacting the sector and ones that deserve international recognition. The DNA Paris Design Awards is a prestigious accolade that honors global architects and designers that improve people’s daily lives through practical, innovative, and attractive designs. It is worth noting that this award is not only given to French artists. Global artists are free to enter their works into the pool by registering for the award online.

On the other hand, there is also the International Design Awards (IDA) which recognizes, promotes, and celebrates iconic design visionaries. The IDA also aims to uncover emerging talent in areas like architecture, interior, product, graphic, and fashion design. The Farmani Group, and establishment founded in 1985 organizes that IDA and DNA awards and other award events in fashion and related industries. The DNA Design Awards and IDA awards also partner with In Between, a baris-located collective of tinkers and makers that innovate products from unexpected things and inspirations. Receiving an IDA Design Award or a DNA Paris Design Award is an accomplishment that most artists long for. It grants artists exposure and global recognition.

Loris Gréaud is one of the most recent recipients of the IDA Design Awards and the DNA Paris Design Awards. Gréaud’s Monograph is a work of art that covers the artist’s period 2012 to 2020 of global exhibitions. It is titled; The Unplayed Notes and The Underground Sculpture Park- 2012 – 2020.

Who is Loris Gréaud?

Loris Greaud is an international film maker, architect, and famous conceptual installation artist. Loris was born on February 7th 1979 in Eaubonne France. He is recognized by the media and international critics as one of the world’s most important and influential artists of his generation. However, little is written about him because since the start of his carreer, Loris Gréaud refused to permit the publication of his biography. Therefore, most of the existing biographies about him are either incorrect or incomplete.

Loris Gréaud is known for organizing his work into projects instead of exhibitions. His first exhibition was called Silence goes more quickly when played backwards. This exhibition occurred in 2005 in Paris, France, and was responsible for sky rocketing his career and making his name known in the international art scene. Three years later, Loris Gréaud became the first artist to be granted complete use of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris for his next project called cellar door. In 2013, Loris Gréaud became the first artist to receive an invite to exhibit collaboratively by the Louvre and the Pompidou Center in Paris. He put on a free self-titled exhibition. In 2014 and 2015, he was appointed as a Knight in the Order of Letters and Arts and became the first artist to take over the entire Dallas Contemporary in the USA, respectively.

Gréaud’s work has been acquired by international collectors and museums throughout the years. Additionally, most of his works appear occasionally in galleries and markets, which adds it its value because of the rarity and mystery. These are just a few of Gréaud’s accomplishments as a conceptual installation artist. His most recent accomplishments are the IDA Design Awards and the DNA Paris Design Awards that his 2012-2020 monograph received.

Gréaud’s Monograph: The Unplayed Notes: Introduction to the Underground Sculpture Park 2012-2020

This monograph is an ambitious multimedia installation that attempts to depict the invisible. It chronicles the production of Gréaud’s half a decade long global installation. This work includes installations, films, and architectural works. It also features Gréaud’s long-term international project called The Unplayed Notes. It provides viewers with an experimental field of assorted media that aim to give form to elements like temperature, waves of light, and time. It exposes viewers to glass, photography, sculpture, and video content. The work of art showcases the artist’s interest in diverse stages of artistic production.

This book invites its readers to travel through a series of fantastical stories. From the natural history museum cleverly vandalized to the reactivation, equally as poetic as it is disturbing, of an old glass factory, to the burial ad vitam of sculptures in a subterranean park in the heard of the dessert, this book is an artistic perfection. It presents these elements according to Karlheinz Stockhausen’s ideas in the book and project called The Actual Meaning of Work Lies in its Unplayed and Unheard Notes.

The monograph features over 300 art works covered across 500 pages. Additionally, it traces over eight years of aesthetic experiments and global adventures from Paris, New York, Mexico, Venice, and Puerto Escondido. The book also features a single complementary essay by Gréaud’s long-time collaborator, an outstanding theorist, and curator, called Nicolas Bourriaud.

The Publisher

Lori’s monograph was published on October 5th 2021 by Hatje Cants. Hatje Cantz is a global Berlin-based publisher of illustrated books on subjects like art, architecture, photography, design, and visual culture. Besides publishing, the publisher also handles the production of books from the initial idea through editorial development, editing, translation, graphic design, and printing. The company also helps artists develop marking and sales concepts, manage press relation, and handle global distribution.

The publisher focuses keenly on the quality of the content an production when publishing illustrated content. Hatj Cantz Publishing aims to impart knowledge through books featuring words and images, hence inspiring audiences through various subjects. Additionally, the publishing company produces its books with sustainability in mind. The company publishes books on paper, photographic prints, and other artistic media specially chosen by artists. This leading publisher of illustrated books boasts over 1200 titles.

The IDA Design Awards and the DNA Paris Design Awards are prestigious accolades that prove the importance and icon-status of Loris Gréaud. These awards also cement the fact that he is one of the most revolutionary and accomplished conceptual installation artists of his generation.