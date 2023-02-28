Middle East’s Solar Realities In Dubai Conference Focus
EINPresswire.com/ -- With countries around the Middle East increasingly investing money and hope in the power of solar to transform its energy sector, international experts, innovators, seasoned power professionals and policymakers will meet in Dubai to probe the realities of solar solutions.
The experts are due at the Intersolar Middle East Conference – a major three-day gathering – held as part of the mega Middle East Energy event, which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7-9.
“The conference will provide concentrated insights into the transformative dynamics of renewable energies around the world and emphasise how various technologies can produce synergies and, in turn, create an integrated energy system,” explained Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy portfolio – MEA of Informa Markets the organiser of Middle East Energy.
Supported by Intersolar, the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry, the conference will focus on photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies.
A special session will be devoted to utility-scale solar, and the new technologies needed to optimise design, reduce cost, and improve yield. Delegates will be welcomed by Denisa Fainis, an Associate at the UAE’s Three Eight Six Development, a private equity fund, part of Al Khayyat Investments, who is responsible for assisting with the funding of solar and wind projects. She says the session will examine high-potential technology breakthroughs.
“Panelists will be showcasing solutions that can improve the long-term efficiency in solar facilities via automation, elaborate on the optimisation of the PV plant through yield increase and system cost reduction, and evaluate the risks and opportunities in the Middle Eastern Utility Scale solar PV market,” she explained.
The integrity of a sector that is experiencing a super-charged investment flight will come under scrutiny by Sebastian Bartels, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sustainability for DEKRA SE – the world’s largest non-listed organisation for the testing, investigation and certification sector. He will press a claim that the transition to renewable energy requires trust and transparency within the supply chain.
“As new economies and supply chains are created, it is essential that an independent third party verifies and validates reports and disclosures of those who wish to work together,” says Bartels. “This ensures that all stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, and governments, have access to accurate and reliable information. Additionally, it guarantees that the quality, safety and reliability of the products and services within the supply chain meet the standards that are expected by the stakeholders. Transparency and common standards also help companies along the value chain to manage and minimise risks.”
Bartels plans to open discussion on the role of independent third parties in maintaining supply chain values and examine the potential challenges and opportunities that can arise and discuss ways to address them.
Meanwhile, Dr. Nicolas Calvet, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University and Founder & Chair of the Masdar Institute Solar Platform (MISP), will be presenting an update to delegates on the progress of the UAE’s first R&D facility dedicated to concentrate solar power and thermal energy storage.
The Intersolar Conference is one of three powerful knowledge-sharing events at Middle East Energy which has attracted over 900 international providers. The event will also feature its first Strategic Conference. Themed ‘Powering The Energy Transition’, the Strategic Conference is the only high-level forum exclusively focused on unpacking the complex opportunities and challenges for senior decision-makers in the Middle East and Africa’s energy and utilities sectors. Running alongside the conferences will be a series of free-to-attend, CPD accredited Technical Seminars bringing together success stories from leading projects, the practical application of cutting-edge research and innovation, and technological advancements in the energy and utilities sector important to stakeholders building, operating, and maintaining power plants, and transmission and distribution grids.
The conference is supported by gold sponsor Jinko Solar as well as silver sponsors Dekra, Enercap, Longi, and Luminous.
