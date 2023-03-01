Boyd Street Ventures Partners with OKC Minority Founder Accelerator

Under the Radar. Above the Crowd.

Two Black-led Organizations Partner to Provide Guidance and Funding to BIPOC Founders of Promising Businesses

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Street Ventures is partnering with the OKC Minority Founder Accelerator (OMFA), a 16-week experience created by Northeast Oklahoma City Renaissance (NEOKR) designed to invest in founder development and transform high growth and lifestyle business concepts with potential.

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking, Black-led venture capital firm that invests in and provides strategic and operational guidance to Oklahoma-affiliated, under-the-radar businesses, including those owned by minorities, women and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. The firm will partner with OMFA by helping assess the potential of the participants in the 16-week accelerator program and by providing funding to selected participants.

OMFA was created to support founders who identify as Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color (BIPOC) and are majority owners of early-stage businesses positioning for rapid growth, or of existing lifestyle or "main street" businesses positioned to improve their enterprise for higher profitability and sustainability.

"At Boyd Street Ventures, we are passionate about investing in and advising minority-owned businesses," said James Spann, Founder of Boyd Street Ventures. "We are excited to partner with the OMFA to help BIPOC founders in Oklahoma City access the capital they need to succeed."

OMFA, which was created by NEOKR in partnership with i2E and the OKC Innovation District, recently announced that it has secured funding from JP Morgan Chase and the OKC Rescue Program. “We are thrilled to have Boyd Street Ventures on board as yet another dynamic partner supporting our mission of accelerating Oklahoma City's minority entrepreneurship ecosystem," said Dr. Quintin Hughes, Sr., OMFA Founder. "BSV’s ability to help fund selected participants in our accelerator program can be a real game-changer for those businesses.”

OMFA’s first cohort will begin in April 2023, and applications are being accepted at NEOKCR.org/omfa.

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, and by OU alums and other Oklahoma-affiliated entrepreneurs. BSV places Pre-Seed, Angel, Seed and Series A/B investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups on the East and West Coasts. This strategy, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its BSV Venture Studio, enables Boyd Street Ventures to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/.

