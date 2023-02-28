Willow Lake Métis Nation Appoints Michael Robert as CFO
Michael has over 20 years of experience in finance and joined both Willow Lake Métis Nation and Willow Lake Métis Group last year as Controller.
Working with Willow Lake Métis Group for the past year has been an absolute pleasure full of positivity and growth, and I’m thrilled to accept this new role as CFO.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Nation is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Robert as Chief Financial Officer. Michael has worked with both Willow Lake Métis Nation and Willow Lake Métis Group since last year, when he was hired as Controller, and will continue to do so as CFO.
— Michael Robert
With over 20 years of experience in the business world specializing in finance, Michael has served as Vice President of Finance, Director of Corporate Strategy and Finance, CFO, Controller, and Finance Specialist in previous roles. His experience largely comes from the oil and gas sector, including engineering, pipelines, services, and construction as well as in the banking and personal finance sectors. Michael’s vast experience has assisted him in turning around companies while building a strong base for successful growth in others.
Michael completed a Masters of Global Management from Royal Roads University in August 2022, his second master’s degree after completing his MBA in 2013. His primary focus is leadership and supporting teams to reach their full potential while enjoying the journey along the way. Michael received a Manager of the Year while working in Japan for a large nationwide organization. In a previous role, Michael was also awarded for helping to create the most psychologically friendly medium-sized company in Alberta.
“Working with Willow Lake Métis Group for the past year has been an absolute pleasure full of positivity and growth, and I’m thrilled to accept this new role as CFO,” said Michael. “As Controller, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside a team of dedicated professionals and I look forward to collaborating with them in my new capacity to achieve our shared goals and drive growth and success for our organization and the entire Willow Lake community."
“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the role of CFO,” said Stella Lavallee, President of Willow Lake Métis Nation. “With a proven track record of success as Controller and a deep understanding of Willow Lake’s financial landscape, we are confident in his ability to lead our financial strategy and deliver long-term growth and results for the community.”
Outside of work, Michael is highly active in the local community. Originally from Nanaimo, BC, Michael spent over 18 years in Calgary following a three-year adventure in Japan. When he’s not working, Michael can be found volunteering with local volunteer clubs, coaching kids’ sports, or playing sports himself.
About Willow Lake Métis Group
The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
For more information, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca
Peter Pilarski
CIPR Communications
+1 403-462-1160
peter@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn