Active Cyber Founder, Rohit Mehrotra, on being a Cloud Consultancy Firm Dedicated to the Offices of CIO, CFO, and CHRO

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Rohit Mehrotra, Founder of Dallas, Texas-based Active Cyber, a Cloud Consultancy Firm Dedicated to the Offices of CIO, CFO, and CHRO.

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/activecyber23.html

Rohit Mehrotra during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing what Active Cyber is said, “From my perspective, Active Cyber is a leadership incubator; we are incubating the next generation of leaders who know how to succeed while collaborating with each other. I am hopeful that they will someday start companies of their own or lead large organizations in an ethical way. For the world, we are a cloud consultancy firm dedicated to the offices of CIO, CFO, and CHRO.”

Asked if people think they are a cybersecurity company when people see their name, Rohit Mehrotra responded, “Well, there is a story there. The name really comes from two enterprise perspectives, and we wanted the name to reflect what we are accomplishing. That is bringing business solutions to market that are delivered with world-class security in mind. The first part of the name to us means activating the cloud and activating business process to function at its peak level. This means implementing application solutions that do so. The second part of the name is more foundational architecture that delivers secure environments so these modern applications can thrive.”

As for who is turning to Active Cyber and what are they looking for, Rohit Mehrotra shared, “Our customers come to us for one primary reason – they want to maximize the value they get from their investments in technology. However, the challenge starts with who is asking for the help within the customer. Is it the CIO, the CHRO, the CFO, etc.? What makes Active Cyber unique is that we know the language needed to support each perspective. We know that we are most successful when we speak to the individual needs that each executive role brings to the table. That makes us a great partner to work with.”

Discussing if people using their services return to gain more insights, Rohit Mehrotra told Lynn, “Yes, they do actually. It is funny you ask that question, but one of the primary reasons that they really come back to us is the type of experience they had when they were initially engaged with us. Among our consultants, companies experience a level and consistency of talent they normally do not. Unlike larger organizations, we do not have variations in talent level. As I said, our focus is very different. We may or may not be a fit for an organization that is solely looking for volume.”

Asked how their Health Risk Screening Tool works, Rohit Mehrotra replied, “Talent gets talent. We fundamentally believe that. I have been in the business for 30 plus years, and I have never compromised on talent when hiring employees, regardless of their job function. I will take lower growth, but I will not settle for mediocracy. The type of people we attract demand the chance to work alongside others who are just as good as they are.”

Explaining how Active Cyber attracts talent, Rohit Mehrotra offered, “The way we do that is that we hire the very best when it comes to experienced staff. These people are not just the best at what they do, but they enjoy the process of mentoring younger people. Then, we go to the top schools in the country and get graduates from there. The moment they join, they are assigned a mentor, and within 6-12 months, they are mentoring somebody else. Therefore, the process of learning and giving back is coached into them from the time they start. This is consistent with all of the organizations I have co-founded.”

Describing the types of projects they work on and how they are able to craft the right solution, Rohit Mehrotra told CEOCFO, "Let us look at the fundamental level first, as to how the office of CIO, CFO, and CHRO could work. I think a great example is when you hire a new employee. First, what sort of experience is that employee going to have when they join? Will they have access to all the tools they need to do their job? Can they easily interact with key systems during recruiting, the offer stage, the start date, and beyond? If one of our customers has a negative response to any of these questions, then they are prime for our services. This doesn’t even begin to touch on the challenges of security, not only during the hire but when the person’s role changes over time. All of this can be automated, giving the employee a delightful experience, making them the most efficient they can be, and preventing security challenges. Said another way – CHRO, CFO, CIO.”

