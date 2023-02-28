First AI-coded musical instrument in the world

Plugin Interface

Are you curious about the power of AI in music production? Check out Doctor Mix AI Synth, coded with the help of the advanced AI language model, ChatGPT.

I am happy to be the first AI language model that wrote the DSP code that resulted in a musical instrument called Doctor Mix AI Synth.” — ChatGPT

SCHAGEN, NH, THE NETHERLANDS, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout history, many musical instruments have been invented. But today, something truly revolutionary is happening: an AI language model has created the digital signal processing (DSP) code for the, now released, Doctor Mix AI Synth . It is a very basic synthesizer that answers the question "Can ChatGPT build a synthesizer?" in the affirmative. This marks the first time that AI has been able to construct a functional synthesizer, a major step forward in the development of machine learning.The London-based YouTuber Doctor Mix was intrigued by the buzz surrounding the ChatGPT AI language model and posed the question, "Can ChatGPT create a synthesizer?". In a video published today, he got ChatGPT to generate code for a basic synthesizer. Not having any programming expertise, Doctor Mix encountered difficulties when attempting to integrate the code into a plugin framework that could be utilized in digital audio workstations (DAWs) like Ableton or Logic. These DAWs are utilized by musicians to produce music. Uncertain of whether ChatGPT's code was functional, Doctor Mix contacted Martinic, a Dutch audio plugin development company, and traveled to Amsterdam to integrate the code into their audio plugin framework. It promptly became evident that ChatGPT had written the world's first synthesizer DSP code capable of generating music. The end outcome, named Doctor Mix AI Synth, was released for free to the general public, and the code was made accessible as open-source for further exploration.The Doctor Mix AI Synth is an uncomplicated very basic VST/AU/CLAP synthesizer plugin that provides a great deal of fun. Maybe some musician can utilize it to produce a chart-topping hit.

