eStruxture Opens a Second Data Center in Calgary, Reinforcing the Company’s Commitment to Growing its Business in Canada
eStruxture’s CAL-2 facility is the largest, Tier III designed data center in the Calgary area, bringing true hyperscale capacity to the market.
The CAL-2 data center opening is a key milestone for us and a great example of our commitment to growing our business in Canada and to continuing to invest in sustainable, state-of-the-art facilities.”MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, eStruxture Data Centers, the largest Canadian cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, is pleased to announce the official opening of its second data center in Calgary, CAL-2. The CAL-2 facility is the largest in the Calgary area, with approximately 93,000 square feet of space and 20 MW of power.
— Todd Coleman, eStruxture President and CEO
“This new data center opening is a key milestone for our company, with Calgary becoming one of Canada's critical data center hubs, and it's a great example of our unwavering commitment to growing our business in Canada and to continuing to invest in sustainable and efficient state-of-the-art facilities,” said Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture.
The new facility will help generate a significant number of new jobs for the market both directly, for skilled technical workers and engineers, as well as indirectly, by attracting some of the largest technology companies to the area.
The CAL-2 facility is the next step in the development of an interconnected ecosystem of network carriers and cloud service providers for the Calgary region. With the addition of CAL-2, which is connected to eStruxture’s CAL-1 facility via a fully-diverse fiber ring, customers benefit from diverse, highly available, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. This allows businesses to increase their reach while maximizing the speed and reliability of their networks.
In addition, CAL-2 will help support the company’s mission to elevate its environmental stewardship with energy-efficient infrastructure and resources. The facility uses the same waterless, free-cooling system that is present in the company's state-of-the-art MTL-2 facility in Montreal.
Since its launch in 2017, eStruxture has been on a rapid growth trajectory and all signs point to this trend continuing. The company is currently the only Canadian-owned and operated data center platform, and it is trusted by some of the largest technology companies in the world.
For more information on eStruxture and its colocation, cloud and network offerings, visit www.estruxture.com.
About eStruxture
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.
For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
