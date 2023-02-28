Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Sports Fans (SNF-216)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a means to show support for the user's team while also keeping the user cool, so I invented this," said an inventor from Oakland, CA. "My invention allows the user to enhance their comfort during warm days at sporting events."
This attractive and stylish accessory could be used to enhance the user's comfort while providing a new way to demonstrate the users' support for their favorite sports team. Its compact and stow-able size would make it popular among sports fans of all ages. Additionally, since it could be emblazoned with any teams' logos and produced in multiple design variations, it could provide a new trend among sports enthusiasts or casual spectators.

The original design was submitted to the San Bruno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

