Aviation Capital Group Announces New Appointment

Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced that Alan Mangels has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing for ACG. Mr. Mangels was previously with CDB Aviation and also spent a number of years at Rolls-Royce and Airbus. Mr. Mangels will be responsible for covering the North American region.

"ACG is delighted to announce the appointment of Alan Mangels as Vice President, Marketing," said Carter White, Chief Revenue Officer. "Alan has an impressive track record of developing aircraft lease placement and sale-leaseback opportunities in the marketplace and we look forward to his future contributions to ACG. This appointment also continues to reflect the strong emphasis ACG places on the recruitment of top industry talent as we maintain a global sales and marketing team with experience across the core competencies of the aircraft operating leasing business to deliver long-term sustainable growth."

"I am both humbled and honored to be joining a team of such accomplished aviation professionals at ACG. I am also excited to work with our airline customers and further contribute to ACG's growth and success," said Alan Mangels.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 470 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2022, which are leased to approximately 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

